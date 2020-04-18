Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:41:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ministry aims to alter uses of overseas employment fund

 
 
19/04/2020    12:15 GMT+7

A new draft law would make it easier for authorities to financially support Vietnamese workers abroad in times of crisis, but National Assembly deputies are divided over whether to approve it.

Ministry aims to alter uses of overseas employment fund

Minister of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung at the session on Thursday afternoon in Hanoi. 

The draft aims to alter the approved uses for the Fund for Overseas Employment Support.

The scope of spending from the fund would be broadened, said Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh on Thursday at the afternoon session of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs.

The session, chaired by chief of the committee Nguyen Thuy Anh, was held to assess proposals for adjusting the Law on Vietnamese workers working abroad under contract.

Under the current law, the fund can be spent to expand and develop labour markets, improve the quality of labour resources and for support to deal with risks for businesses and workers.

Some observers have said the fund has not operated as effectively as should be expected.

Thanh said the draft law would mean the fund is spent on preventing risks for labourers while working abroad and educating those working abroad on laws relevant to them.

Bui Sy Loi, vice chairman of the committee said some deputies supported the changes, but others wanted the committee to consider any such change carefully as the fund had been operated ineffectively.

The committee assessed that the draft law failed to specifically explain the new uses of the fund.

 

The committee asked the ministry to send an additional report to clarify four issues, namely the fund’s effectiveness, the fund’s expenditure, the fund’s transparency and the structure of the fund’s personnel and managerial department.

In response, Minister Dao Ngoc Dung said the broadening of the fund’s scope was very necessary.

Dung gave an example that when businesses or labourers suffered from fire accidents abroad, the ministry wanted to send them financial support but was unable to due to a lack of regulations.

Also at the session, Thanh said the current law had revealed shortcomings after 12 years of implementation and they needed to be fixed.

The shortcomings include conditions for granting service operation licences to send labourers to work abroad being unsuitable in practice and some provisions of the law not being synchronised with other new laws, such as the 2019 Labor Code, he said.

Thanh said the draft law aimed to improve the legal framework, create a smooth and uniform legal environment for sending Vietnamese labourers abroad under contracts as well as perfect regulations on services to send labourers to work abroad under contracts.

It was also expected to effectively protect the rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens working abroad, he said. —VNS

Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development

Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development

Director General of General Statistic Office of Việt Nam (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam talks about the importance of improving labour productivity for the country’s development.  

Vietnam makes significant progress in labour quality

Vietnam makes significant progress in labour quality

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung spoke to Vietnam News Agency about his ministry's achievements in 2019 and measures it plans to implement to reach its goals in 2020.

 
 

Other News

.
Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
PHOTOSicon  18/04/2020 

Lots of homeless people and beggars are still on HCM City streets despite the city’s objective to send them to local shelters amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 18
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

COVID-19: No new cases in 2 days, only 70 in treatment

Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  18/04/2020 

The National Economics University started distributing rice to people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 16.

Remote health check-up platform, COVID-19 prevention app launched
Remote health check-up platform, COVID-19 prevention app launched
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony on April 18 to launch a remote medical examination and treatment platform and Bluezone application to help the community in COVID-19 prevention and control.

VN Transport Ministry announces plans to transport passengers amid COVID-19
VN Transport Ministry announces plans to transport passengers amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has announced plans to transport passengers by road, rail, sea and air amid COVID-19 from now until April 30.

Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/04/2020 

An American man of Vietnamese origin living in California, the US, has passed away after he was infected with the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Rice farmers in Mekong Delta told to follow sowing schedules as saline intrusion, drought continues
Rice farmers in Mekong Delta told to follow sowing schedules as saline intrusion, drought continues
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Authorities have instructed farmers in the Mekong Delta to sow the summer – autumn rice crop on established schedules to mitigate the damage of drought, saltwater intrusion and disease.

VN needs market of agricultural land
VN needs market of agricultural land
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Agricultural land accumulation for large-scale production has been facing many obstacles, although the Government has pushed up the process by implementing several policies.

Can Tho City to build startup ecosystem
Can Tho City to build startup ecosystem
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

To develop a complete startup ecosystem and create favourable conditions for startups to be formed, Can Tho City People’s Committee has carried out a project supporting national innovative startup ecosystem in Can Tho in 2020.

Frontline doctor urges everyone to comply with COVID-19 regulations
Frontline doctor urges everyone to comply with COVID-19 regulations
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

As communities around the world grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and nurses have been on the front lines, working around the clock to help treat patients and contain the spread of the virus.

Technical work no longer elbow grease
Technical work no longer elbow grease
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Enrolling in a vocational school was an easy decision for 23-year-old Truong The Dieu, even though he was under pressure to become an engineer.

Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

With a number of Vietnamese cities and provinces being at low risk of infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the streets of various locations throughout the country have become crowded once again as businesses begin to re-open.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 17
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Hanoi to conduct quick COVID-19 tests at wholesale markets

School reopening times vary among provinces, cities
School reopening times vary among provinces, cities
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Many provinces and cities, particularly those at high risk of a COVID-19 outbreak, will continue to keep schools closed, while others have not decided on a date to reopen schools.

Coronavirus: 'Undocumented explosion' spreads around Brazil
Coronavirus: 'Undocumented explosion' spreads around Brazil
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

With more graves being dug and little testing, Brazil's coronavirus crisis may be worse than figures show.

Coronavirus: The untold story of America's biggest outbreak
Coronavirus: The untold story of America's biggest outbreak
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Infections spread like wildfire through a pork factory in South Dakota. Here's how it happened.

Vietnamese students raise algae in motorcycle exhaust pipes to reduce emissions
Vietnamese students raise algae in motorcycle exhaust pipes to reduce emissions
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

A group of students from the HCM City Economics and Laws University has found a method to reduce motorcycle emissions by raising an algae species.

Thai Binh officers connected to Duong 'Nhue' detained
Thai Binh officers connected to Duong 'Nhue' detained
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Police in northern Thai Binh Province on Thursday detained four officers related to the case of Nguyen Xuan Duong, also known as Duong Nhue, who was arrested on April 9 for assault.

Vietnamese Canadian doctor dies from COVID-19
Vietnamese Canadian doctor dies from COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/04/2020 

Dr. Huy Hao Dao, a Vietnamese Canadian public health specialist, has become the first doctor in Quebec to pass away as a result of complications relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Canadian health authorities.

Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

From April 16 to May 10, more than 440,000 people in Hanoi will receive both their April and May monthly pension and social insurance allowance one time at home.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 