Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/06/2020 15:28:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

More efforts needed to protect women, children

 
 
05/06/2020    15:21 GMT+7

Violence against women and children is never acceptable, stressed United Nations (UN) agencies, the Government of Vietnam and partners during a campaign launch on Thursday.

More efforts needed to protect women, children
Delegates share their views on women and children protection during the campaign launching ceremony. — VNS Photo Thu Trang

Launching a campaign to raise public awareness of the risks of violence against children and women, including in emergency situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the partners called for action to protect all victims.

The campaign, called Blue Heart, is the latest effort by Vietnam's Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and its long-term partners UNICEF, UNFPA and UN Women along with international non-governmental organisations including Save the Children, Plan International, World Vision, ChildFund and others.

They want all members of society to speak up and report violent offences.

The campaign will also provide knowledge and skills to women and children to prevent violence and abuse and improve the mental health and psychological wellbeing of all those affected.

The Peace House, a shelter for women and girls who are victims of domestic violence and abuse under the Vietnam Women’s Union, has reported receiving twice as many people seeking shelter during the COVID-19 period.

“Violence occurs in rich and poor families and communities, in educated and less educated households. It’s never acceptable,” said Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative.

“We urge the local authorities, communities, parents and the government to act to ensure the protection and safety of women and children,” she said.

 

Elise Fernandez Saenz, UN Women Representative in Vietnam, said: “No matter where violence happens, in what forms, and whom it impacts, it must be stopped. Strengthening services to respond effectively to violence against women and children during and after crisis, including COVID-19, will enhance the preparedness and response strategy of Vietnam.”

School closure affected more than 21 million children in Vietnam. Children’s reliance on online platforms for distance learning has also increased their risk of exposure to inappropriate content and online predators. Growing digitalisation magnifies children’s vulnerability to harm.

Dang Hoa Nam, director of the Children’s Affairs Department under the MoLISA, said the Government of Vietnam has paid attention to the negative impact the pandemic has had on the people and it has implemented emergency social protection measures to support those affected.

“Activities to protect children, to prevent violence, sexual abuse, online abuse and child injuries have been carried out during social distancing period when children stayed home or in quarantine centres,” he said.

The Blue Heart campaign is part of the Month of Action for Children, which is held in Vietnam in June every year.  VNS

Children should be protected from violence and sexual abuse

Children should be protected from violence and sexual abuse

While efforts are being made to prevent violence against children, much more work still needs to be done.

Vietnam praised for fighting violence against women, children

Vietnam praised for fighting violence against women, children

Vietnam has made great achievements in promoting gender equality and fighting violence against women and children, an official from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has said.

 
 

Other News

.
Tay Ninh teacher apologises for sexually abusing students
Tay Ninh teacher apologises for sexually abusing students
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

A biology teacher at the Phuoc Minh Secondary School in Tay Ninh Province, who was alleged to have sexually abused several male students, issued an apology and resigned on Wednesday. 

Mass grave found in Quang Nam Province
Mass grave found in Quang Nam Province
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The authorities in Quang Nam Province has discovered a mass grave with 17 sets of remains from 50 years ago.

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airport runway upgrade to be kicked off this month
Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airport runway upgrade to be kicked off this month
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Two projects worth a total VND4 trillion (USD173.91 million) to upgrade runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports will be started by the end of this month.

Hanoi proposes validation of online teaching
Hanoi proposes validation of online teaching
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Online teaching is the initiative of the country’s education sector, not only for responding to learning in pandemic time.

British pilot's lungs recover by 50 per cent: doctors
British pilot's lungs recover by 50 per cent: doctors
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s most seriously ill COVID-19 patient's lungs have recovered by 50 per cent, doctors said on Thursday during a telemedicine consultation.

Excellent students receive scholarships from Germany
Excellent students receive scholarships from Germany
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A total of 93 outstanding students from universities and colleges in Hanoi and neighbouring provinces on Tuesday received scholarships.

Vietnam prepares to face locust invasion
Vietnam prepares to face locust invasion
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has made plans to deal with the coming locust plague including using military and weather radars to detect the locus.

George Floyd: 'Pandemic of racism' led to his death, memorial told
George Floyd: 'Pandemic of racism' led to his death, memorial told
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A memorial service in Minneapolis also saw Rev Al Sharpton vow to "change the whole system of justice".

Binh Thuan farmers dig ponds, build small reservoirs to store water
Binh Thuan farmers dig ponds, build small reservoirs to store water
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Farmers in the south-central province of Binh Thuan in areas without public irrigation systems have dug ponds, built small reservoirs, and installed efficient irrigation systems as drought occurs during the dry season.

Pregnant women cared for in quarantine
Pregnant women cared for in quarantine
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

More than 200 pregnant women are currently being looked after by medical workers and soldiers at a quarantine centre.

Localities urged to monitor spread of COVID-19 at border areas
Localities urged to monitor spread of COVID-19 at border areas
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The risk of COVID-19 spreading at or near border areas still exists despite border checkpoints, according to Tran Dac Phu, a senior advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at the Ministry of Health.

It is not time to give pay rise to public employees
It is not time to give pay rise to public employees
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Lan Huong, a labour expert and a former Director of the Institute for Labour Science, in the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks about PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to delay the pay rise

Controversial mandatory daytime running lights scrapped: Transport ministry
Controversial mandatory daytime running lights scrapped: Transport ministry
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has removed a provision which mandates motorbikes' running lights to be always on during daytime in its draft revised Law on Road Traffic.

Over five million employees lose jobs due to COVID-19
Over five million employees lose jobs due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Multiple businesses in Vietnam suspended or scaled down their operations, and over five million employees nationwide lost their jobs in the first five months of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 

Nun takes care of hundreds of orphanage children
Nun takes care of hundreds of orphanage children
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Thien An Orphanage is home to hundreds of abandoned children in Gia Lai Province.

HCM City improves quality of health care with 20 doctors per 10,000 people
HCM City improves quality of health care with 20 doctors per 10,000 people
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City has reached its goal to have 20 doctors per 10,000 people after implementation of a five-year programme on improving the quality of health care services for local residents.

Taxi ơi!
Taxi ơi!
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

To avoid being detected and identified by traffic cameras, taxi drivers and motorbike taxi (xe ôm) drivers around the frequently-crowded Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi have been trying to find ways to partly obscure their vehicles’ number plates.

Singapore faces strong dengue fever outbreak
Singapore faces strong dengue fever outbreak
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Singapore might face a severe outbreak of dengue fever unless urgent community action is taken, the country’s National Environment Agency (NEA) warned on June 3.

Vietnam considers reopening bars, karaoke parlors: gov’t officials
Vietnam considers reopening bars, karaoke parlors: gov’t officials
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Many owners of bars and karaoke parlors have struggled with financial problems during the period of the closure, some even went bankrupt.

US bars passenger flights from China
US bars passenger flights from China
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

It comes after Beijing refused requests by US airlines to resume flights to China.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 