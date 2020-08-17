Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/08/2020 13:39:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

More opportunities for Vietnamese to work seasonally in South Korea

17/08/2020    12:22 GMT+7

The Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs has sent letters to city and provincial People’s Committees to guide signing and implementing agreements with South Korean localities on sending Vietnamese workers there for seasonal work.

More opportunities for Vietnamese to work seasonally in South Korea
Working as seasonally employed agricultural labourers working in the South Korea brings high incomes to poor Vietnamese workers. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

The jobs are mainly in farming.

Employees will be provided with a meal a day and accommodation as per the signed agreements and regulations set by South Korea.

After three months of working, each employee will have an average income of VND80-100 million (US$3,500-4,300) after subtracting expenses.

The agreements on sending Vietnamese labourers to South Korea will be only signed by heads of People’s committee after consulting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA).

The agreements must contain the scope of co-operation, executive agencies, selection criteria, the responsibilities of the parties and implementation time.

The agreements must also specify benefits for employees such as working time, leave, salary, insurance, the cost of training and retraining, and expenses for passports and visas.

Regarding recruitment, the MOLISA will prioritise ethnic minorities, poor households, households that have lost agricultural land and relatives of people who contributed to the national revolution in the past.

The cost support will comply with current regulations on job creation and assistance for sending workers abroad under contracts.

Municipal and provincial authorities will decide measures of depositing, guaranteeing the performance of contracts, signing commitments with individuals and workers' families.

 

The authorities must agree with the receiving party on measures to restrict recruitment of employees whose relatives are living and working illegally in South Korea to ensure employees comply with contracts and return home when the contracts are terminated.

According to figures released by the MOLISA, as of mid-December 2019, six provinces and cities had signed co-operation agreements with South Korean localities and sent workers to the country, including Da Nang City and Dong Thap, Thai Binh, Ha Nam, Binh Thuan and Ha Tinh provinces.

Dong Nai, Hau Giang, Kon Tum, Binh Dinh and Ha Giang provinces are in negotiations to send workers to South Korea, while Thua Thien-Hue, Dak Lak, Ca Mau, Nam Dinh and Cao Bang are seeking opportunities to send workers there as well.

According to reports from localities, 847 Vietnamese labourers have been sent to do seasonal work in South Korea since mid-December last year.

Selection and training were based on demands of Korean partners, Vietnamese authorities informed people and worked with Korean partners to select employees.

Currently, the demand for seasonal agricultural workers in Korea is very high.

To meet that need, from December 24, 2019, Korea began granting visas for seasonal workers with a working term of five months.  VNS

Vietnamese workers to be required to pay deposit in order to work in RoK

Vietnamese workers to be required to pay deposit in order to work in RoK

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision on a piloting scheme which requires domestic workers to make deposits before departing to work in the Republic of Korea.

Korean attractive destination for Vietnamese labourers

Korean attractive destination for Vietnamese labourers

More and more Vietnamese workers have taken advantage of opportunities working in the Republic of Korea (RoK) to improve their lives thanks to the country's attractive policies for guest workers.

 
 

Other News

.
Family reunites with three members from Equatorial Guinea
Family reunites with three members from Equatorial Guinea
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

“I shed tears every time I think about the motherland’s sentiment for us. I’m very happy. I just want to say I am very grateful,” said Nguyen Quang Trieu, a worker who recently returned from Equatorial Guinea.

Two foreigners sentenced for illegally sending people abroad
Two foreigners sentenced for illegally sending people abroad
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court on August 14 sentenced two foreigners to 15 months imprisonment for illegally taking people abroad.

Son La border guards arrest six people for illegally entering Vietnam
Son La border guards arrest six people for illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Border guards in the northern border province of Son La said that they had arrested six members of a family for illegally entering Vietnam from Laos.

Two more Covid-19 cases reported in Vietnam, totalling 964
Two more Covid-19 cases reported in Vietnam, totalling 964
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Two more locally-transmitted coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hai Duong and Quang Nam during the past 12 hours, bringing Vietnam’s tally of COVID-19 infections to 964.

Origin of the virus causing Covid-19 outbreak in Hai Duong defined
Origin of the virus causing Covid-19 outbreak in Hai Duong defined
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has completed genetic analyst of the SARS-CoV-2 virus of Covid-19 cases in Hai Duong, where at least five infection cases have been reported.

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong arrested for bidding-related violations
Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong arrested for bidding-related violations
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Mr. Nguyen Hong Truong was arrested in connection with the case of fraudulence, appropriation of assets in the bidding and toll collection of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway.

COVID-19: 11 new cases bring national tally to 962
COVID-19: 11 new cases bring national tally to 962
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam has registered 11 more new cases of COVID-19, including 11 detected in Da Nang outbreak, one in Hanoi capital and two of entry, lifting the national tally to 962, the Ministry of Health reported on August 16 afternoon.

COVID-19 mother gives birth in Da Nang
COVID-19 mother gives birth in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A woman being treated for COVID-19 in Da Nang has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

Ministry invests in repair of highways in Mekong Delta
Ministry invests in repair of highways in Mekong Delta
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport said it has invested 800 billion VND (34.5 million USD) for repairs and upgrades to national highways in the Mekong Delta this year to ensure traffic safety.

Vietnam Buddhist Sangha suggests virtual Vu Lan gatherings
Vietnam Buddhist Sangha suggests virtual Vu Lan gatherings
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vu Lan Festival 2020 is an occasion for children to express their gratitude towards their parents (especially mothers) and help ancestors’ souls find their way back to the earth.

Hanoi Medical University Hospital experts help treat COVID-19 patients
Hanoi Medical University Hospital experts help treat COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A 13-strong working delegation from the Hanoi Medical University Hospital has been working hard at the COVID-19 epicentre to treat patients with serious underlying diseases in recent days.

COVID-19 travel ban means bitter separation for sweethearts
COVID-19 travel ban means bitter separation for sweethearts
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have separated couples around the world, many of whom are unsure when they will meet again.

232 returnees from Malaysia negative for SARS-CoV-2
232 returnees from Malaysia negative for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A total of 232 Vietnamese returning from Malaysia who were in quarantine in the south central province of Ninh Thuan had first test results negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the provincial Center for Disease Control.

The unfamiliar in a familiar style
The unfamiliar in a familiar style
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam has 54 ethnic groups, of which 53 minority groups represent just 14 per cent of the population. Few could name them all.

Protecting the health of frontline medical workers in COVID-19 pandemic
Protecting the health of frontline medical workers in COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Heart-breaking photos of exhausted health workers in Da Nang have gone viral on the Internet. Such photos have stirred an urgent need for protecting the health of frontline medical workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

How should children's music be performed today?
How should children's music be performed today?
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Recently, I’ve come to realise that most kids around me are singing along with songs that are not age appropriate. When I heard it from my niece, I thought something must be done about it.

Fishing villagers move inland
Fishing villagers move inland
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

After dozens of years living on floating boats catching fish along the Lam River, the residents of a fishing village in Tam Son Commune, Anh Son District of the central province of Nghe An, 

Vietnam reports one new imported case, 24th coronavirus-related death
Vietnam reports one new imported case, 24th coronavirus-related death
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Vietnam's COVID-19 infection count rose to 951 after one fresh case of entry from Equatorial Guinea was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while another COVID-19 patient in Da Nang died, 

Businesses delay social insurance payments due to COVID-19
Businesses delay social insurance payments due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Many businesses had been delaying social insurance payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Vietnam reports 23rd COVID-19-related death, 20 new cases
Vietnam reports 23rd COVID-19-related death, 20 new cases
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

Vietnam’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 23 after a 75-year-old man in the central city of Da Nang died, the Health Ministry’s special task force for COVID-19 prevention and control in Da Nang said on August 15.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 