Over 100kg of drugs were seized and 15 more suspects were arrested as a result of expanded investigation into a drug trafficking ring that transported drugs by sea from HCM City to the Republic of Korea.

More suspects arrested in cross-border drug trafficking ring (Photo: plo.vn)

According to the task force of drug and crime prevention under the southern Border Guards (Group 3), the case coded A720.p was jointly conducted by the Department of Drug and Crime Prevention under the Border Guards and the Drug Crime Investigation Police Department (C04) of the Ministry of Public Security.

Accordingly, on July 30-31, the two agencies coordinated with the General Department of Customs' anti-smuggling investigation agency and relevant agencies of HCM City and southern Dong Nai province to ransacked nine locations in the city and another in Dong Nai in connection with the case, arresting 15 those involved in the ring.

As many as 119 kg and 8,000 pills of synthetic drug, 19 heroin bricks, one car and one motorbike and other documents and exhibits were seized in the operations.

Previously, in the first phase of the case, the forces seized 40kg of methamphetamine and other exhibits, and arrested 12 people, including two nationals of the Republic of Korea and two Chinese, on July 18 night.

The case A720.p is still under further investigation./.VNA