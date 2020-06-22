More than 355 people isolated to contain diphtheria

Hundreds of people have been isolated after an outbreak of diphtheria.

Local medical workers disinfect the whole area in an effort to contain diphtheria. — Photo tuoitre.vn

Up to 355 people living in Area 2, Village 6, Quang Hoa Commune, Dak Glong District in Central Highlands province of Dak Nong have been quarantined after two cases of diphtheria including one death were reported.

Ha Van Hung, deputy director of the provincial health department, on Monday told Tuổi trẻ (Youth) newspaper that the lockdown would be applied for seven days to contain the disease, which was just confirmed three days ago.

“We have disinfected the whole area and administered vaccines for some 550 residents to ensure the disease will be contained,” said Hung.

Earlier on June 19, 9-year-old Sung Thi Hoa was sent to Dak Nong General Hospital with symptoms of a cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.

The patient was later transferred to HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases as her condition worsened. She died on June 20 for malignant diphtheria leading to heart complications.

According to Dak Nong Province Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the second patient is 9-year-old Ma Van Thanh, Hoa’s neighbour. Thanh is now in intensive care.

Hung said the diphtheria outbreak was the first reported in Quang Hoa District since 2004 and the second one in Dak Nong Province in 2020.

On June 14, four cases of diphtheria were found in Dak Sor Commune, Krong No District. This outbreak was contained. VNS