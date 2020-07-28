Transport Ministry tightens measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be tightened by the transport sector for every vehicle on the roads, waterway, railway and by air, with all those in vehicles required to wear masks.

Passengers at Da Nang International Airport on Sunday

The Ministry of Transport’s new orders were signed by deputy minister Le Anh Tuan on Sunday.

The move came after Vietnam confirmed four new cases of community transmission in Da Nang City and Quang Ngai Province between July 25 and 26. The new cases were confirmed after the country experienced 99 days without any community transmission.

The urgent message was sent on Sunday night to the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, the Vietnam Railway Authority, the Vietnam Inland Waterway Administration, the Vietnam Maritime Administration and departments of transport in every province and city.

The message required passengers of coaches, trains and aeroplanes to fill out e-health declarations before boarding. E-health declarations are currently not needed for passengers of buses and taxis.

All passengers of every vehicle should have their temperatures checked, wash their hands with sanitiser, avoid talking to each other and must not spit, while vehicle drivers were recommended to use natural ventilation for their vehicle while in use, he said.

Transport firms were requested to disinfect vehicles’ surfaces before and after each trip. If necessary, the firms should disinfect surfaces regularly during transportation, he added.

During transportation, if any passenger has symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, they should contact the hotline of the health ministry 19003228 or 19009095 to receive prompt medical instructions or come to the nearest health clinic to be treated, he said.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam was tasked to order all airline firms to seriously implement regulations on quarantine with flight crews under the guidance of the health ministry, he said. VNS

