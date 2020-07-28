Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
28/07/2020 16:36:16 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Transport Ministry tightens measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic

28/07/2020    15:14 GMT+7

Measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be tightened by the transport sector for every vehicle on the roads, waterway, railway and by air, with all those in vehicles required to wear masks.

Transport Ministry tightens measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Passengers at Da Nang International Airport on Sunday

The Ministry of Transport’s new orders were signed by deputy minister Le Anh Tuan on Sunday.

The move came after Vietnam confirmed four new cases of community transmission in Da Nang City and Quang Ngai Province between July 25 and 26. The new cases were confirmed after the country experienced 99 days without any community transmission.

The urgent message was sent on Sunday night to the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, the Vietnam Railway Authority, the Vietnam Inland Waterway Administration, the Vietnam Maritime Administration and departments of transport in every province and city.

The message required passengers of coaches, trains and aeroplanes to fill out e-health declarations before boarding. E-health declarations are currently not needed for passengers of buses and taxis.

All passengers of every vehicle should have their temperatures checked, wash their hands with sanitiser, avoid talking to each other and must not spit, while vehicle drivers were recommended to use natural ventilation for their vehicle while in use, he said.

 

Transport firms were requested to disinfect vehicles’ surfaces before and after each trip. If necessary, the firms should disinfect surfaces regularly during transportation, he added.

During transportation, if any passenger has symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, they should contact the hotline of the health ministry 19003228 or 19009095 to receive prompt medical instructions or come to the nearest health clinic to be treated, he said.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam was tasked to order all airline firms to seriously implement regulations on quarantine with flight crews under the guidance of the health ministry, he said.  VNS

Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found

Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found

People upon entry will have to be quarantined and tested for SARS-CoV-2 at least twice.  

Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28

Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28

The central city of Da Nang will introduce social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

 
 

Other News

.
Nine detained for illegally entering from Cambodia
Nine detained for illegally entering from Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai have detained nine people for illegally entering from Cambodia.

Hanoi prepares for new Covid-19 cases
Hanoi prepares for new Covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said about 15,000 people have returned to Hanoi from Danang.

PM asks for quickly addressing earthquake consequences
PM asks for quickly addressing earthquake consequences
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 27 sent an urgent notice asking relevant units to address any consequences of recent earthquakes in the northern provinces of Son La, Lai Chau and Hoa Binh.

Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

In March 1968, Ho Dai Dong and Stephens Nash Edmunds were on two sides of the battle in Chu Tan Kra Mountain.

HCM City to spend $41 billion for transport infrastructure
HCM City to spend $41 billion for transport infrastructure
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

HCM City needs more than VND950 trillion (US$41 billion) to invest in transport infrastructure from 2020 to 2030.

SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam now genetically modified and highly contagious
SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam now genetically modified and highly contagious
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has analyzed and sequenced the SARS-CoV-2 virus gene on samples of newly-infected patients.

HCM City takes steps to increase vaccinations among children
HCM City takes steps to increase vaccinations among children
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has instructed district health officials to either send messages or call parents of children born between January and September in 2019 to remind them about vaccination schedules this year.

VN makes great efforts in citizen protection tasks amid pandemic
VN makes great efforts in citizen protection tasks amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam has spared no efforts to protect its citizens in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in many countries and territories to ensure the best health conditions for Vietnamese people.

Student pursues his college dream despite losing a leg
Student pursues his college dream despite losing a leg
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

When he was growing up, Le Hieu Hien had one dream in life, to become an army officer.

Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam
Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Police in the central province of Quang Nam announced on July 27 that they have found a group of Chinese nationals staying at a beachside villa in Dien Duong ward, Dien Ban town, who are believed to have entered Vietnam illegally.

Quang Ninh sets up 74 checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings
Quang Ninh sets up 74 checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Hundreds of border guards, in addition to eight mobile teams, have been placed on duty around the clock to monitor 74 border checkpoints across major border routes in an effort to prevent future illegal border crossings.

10 Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
10 Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

10 Chinese people have been arrested while trying to get into Lao Cai Province on July 27.

Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative
Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The recent detection of new local infections of COVID-19 has proved the efficiency of Vietnam’s communicable disease surveillance system, according to WHO Representative in the country Kidong Park.

Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28
Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang will introduce social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam records 11 new community COVID-19 infections on July 27 evening
Vietnam records 11 new community COVID-19 infections on July 27 evening
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded an additional 11 COVID-19 cases connected to Da Nang Hospital on July 27 evening, raising the country’s total infections to 431, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Retired soldier gets rich from macadamia trees
Retired soldier gets rich from macadamia trees
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Veteran Pham Huu Duong is busy all day in the garden to look after 8ha of crops that are bringing high profits to his family as well as creating jobs for dozens of locals.

Nations with more in common than people realise
Nations with more in common than people realise
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A top US Marine based in Hanoi says he believes Vietnam and the US have a lot more in common these days than they ever had different.

Five death sentences handed down in Van Kinh Duong drug case
Five death sentences handed down in Van Kinh Duong drug case
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

The People’s Court of HCM City on July 27 handed down five death sentences and four terms of life imprisonment to defendants involved in a major drug ring led by Van Kinh Duong.

Da Nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order
Da Nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

The first night since the implementation of a new social distancing order has seen restaurants close and streets left deserted throughout Da Nang, with images across the city showing the impact of new COVID-19 cases being detected.

12 more people suspected of having covid-19 in Danang
12 more people suspected of having covid-19 in Danang
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Danang has recorded 12 new suspected cases of Covid-19 infection, according to acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.

