Mother of abandoned baby boy faces legal proceedings

Legal proceedings have begun against mother of a new born baby who died after he was abandoned.

Police in Hanoi's Son Tay Town on Tuesday said they were investigating the 31-year-old mother in connection with the death. — Photo courtersy of the police

Police in Hanoi's Son Tay Town on Tuesday said they were investigating the 31-year-old mother in connection with the death.

She told police after arriving by bus in Son Tay Town on June 6, she later went into labour and gave birth in a vegetable field next to Mau Temple in Thanh Tien Village in Thanh My Commune.

She also told officers that after having the baby, she considered her own personal financial hardship and thought she would not be able to raise the child.

So instead she abandoned the baby boy at the temple nearby before returning back to Hanoi city centre.

Her baby was found naked in the afternoon of June 8 in a critical condition left in extreme heat. He died on Monday afternoon after 21 days of intensive care at Saint Paul Hospital in Ba Dinh District. — VNS