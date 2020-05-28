Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
A month-long campaign to inspect road users nationwide started on May 15, and many drivers have been rushing to buy compulsory motorbike insurance solely to avoid being fined rather than taking out cover for potential future accidents.

VN motorbike drivers unaware of compulsory insurance
Police officers stop motorbike drivers to check the papers they are required to carry while driving. — VNA/VNS Photo

Nguyen Hoang Long from Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung District said that after hearing about the fine of VND100,000-200,000 (US$4.3-8.6) for drivers who failed to show traffic police their motorbike insurance certificates, he checked his two motorbikes’ insurance certificates and found they had expired a few years ago.

“I have bought new insurance just in case police stop me to check my documents,” Long said, adding that the insurance certificates were much cheaper than the fine.

Ho Viet Thang of Ba Dinh District said he paid VND66,000 ($2.8) for compulsory motorbike insurance but did not expect to use it to claim compensation.

Compulsory insurance for the civil liability of motor vehicle owners stipulated in 2008 by Government Decree 103/2008/NĐ-CP does not offer direct compensation for vehicle owners if an accident occurs. Instead, insurance firms will pay the victim(s) of an accident.

Within five days of an accident, those responsible must send documents to claim compensation including papers relating to the vehicle and driver, papers outlining the damage, and an accident report issued by authorities. The victims can receive compensation up to VND50 million ($2,100).

Unaware of the insurance benefits and afraid of cumbersome procedures to claim compensation, drivers usually only buy insurance to avoid being fined.

Head of the Insurance Supervisory Authority under the Finance Ministry Phung Ngoc Khanh said that though Vietnam had required motorbike drivers to purchase compulsory insurance for 10 years now, only 30 per cent of the country’s 60 million motorbikes and 90 per cent of the 3 million cars were insured.

 

Over the past 10 years, compensation has been paid out to about 600,000 traffic accidents with average payments of VND9 million ($385) per case. Of which, over 101,200 cases were related to motorbikes and the average payments were VND5 million ($214).

He said that some regulations regarding insurance certificate forms, period and compensation dossiers were no longer suitable and inconvenient for insurance firms, vehicle owners and drivers.

Khanh said the Finance Ministry would propose changes to regulations to simplify paperwork for motorbike owners and increase the responsibility of companies.

The ministry also planned to inspect insurance companies over the prices of their products, Khanh said, responding to public concern about cheap compulsory motorbike insurance.

It has been reported that since the launch of the traffic safety campaign this month, compulsory insurance certificates are being sold by street vendors or online for only VND20,000–40,000. VNS

Other News

.
Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Police in the central province of Thanh Hoa, in co-ordination with HCM City police, have arrested a member of a loan shark ring in HCM City after being wanted for two years.

Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues
Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The south-central region is estimated to have 51,000 – 70,000ha of farmlands facing a water shortage and a temporary halt to cultivation until there is rain or farmers switch to drought-resistant crops, according to the Department of Irrigation.

HCM City steps up inspections of trees at risk of falling
HCM City steps up inspections of trees at risk of falling
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The HCM City Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control has ordered city districts to take timely measures to deal with risks of falling trees during the rainy season, following the death of a student

HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Doctors at children’s hospitals in HCM City have reported a number of drowning deaths of kids and related injuries in recent days.

French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UK
French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UK
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The French prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that 26 people had been arrested in France and Belgium in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex,

Eleven officials suspended for alleged bribery at Tenma Vietnam
Eleven officials suspended for alleged bribery at Tenma Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Eleven Vietnamese officials involved in tax and post-customs clearance inspections at Tenma Vietnam have been suspended from work for being implicated in alleged bribery.

India coronavirus: Trouble ahead for India's fight against infections
India coronavirus: Trouble ahead for India's fight against infections
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

India's fatality rate remains among the lowest in the world, but the rise in infections is worrying.

Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000
Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The US has seen more deaths (currently 100,047) and infections (1.69 million) than any other country.

Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking
Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy on May 27 issued a decision for the prosecution of a Taiwanese national for “trafficking drugs”, in line with Article 250 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate
British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The most critically ill COVID-19 patient in Vietnam is now able to make basic communication with doctors after his dosage of sedatives was reduced on May 27 evening, doctors have said.

HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

HCM City will need more than 400 new classrooms at primary schools to make it possible for all first graders to study a full day as required by the new training programme for the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam reported about 700,000 cases of acute malnutrition each year, of which about 230,000 were severe and required medical treatment, 

Road angels want to spread their wings
Road angels want to spread their wings
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A Grab driver is hoping to create a huge network of first responders to help injured road crash victims.

Hanoi enjoys charming beauty of white lotus flowers in full bloom
Hanoi enjoys charming beauty of white lotus flowers in full bloom
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

Areas on the outskirts of Hanoi have seen thousands of white lotus flowers begin to bloom as their charm adds to the elegant beauty around the capital at this time of year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 27
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 27
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

One Vietnamese returning from Russia becomes latest COVID-19 case in Vietnam

Danang tightens Zika virus prevention after first case confirmed
Danang tightens Zika virus prevention after first case confirmed
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

The central city of Danang has monitored up to 1,000 people after confirming the first Zika patient.

85 percent of articles in international publications are from education sector
85 percent of articles in international publications are from education sector
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A new study by Duy Tan University found that 12,307 articles in international publications in 2019 can be found at Vietnamese addresses, 85 percent of which were by researchers in the educational sector.

Vietnam airports required to tighten Covid-19 prevention measures
Vietnam airports required to tighten Covid-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Local airports are required to keep applying safety protocol against Covid-19 as the pandemic has not been radically wiped out.

An Giang wants to regulate water flow to avoid landslides
An Giang wants to regulate water flow to avoid landslides
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has petitioned the Government for permission to regulate the flow of the Hau River as the potential risk of serious landslide could occur on National Highway 91.

Self autonomy a trend for Vietnamese universities
Self autonomy a trend for Vietnamese universities
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Nguyen Thu Thuy, Acting Director of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks on what universities should do to be considered self-autonomy accredited.

