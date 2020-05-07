Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Mountainous schools lose students to early marriages after social distancing

 
 
11/05/2020    07:08 GMT+7

Many students at a secondary school in Dak Nong Province were married during the long holiday and haven't returned to classes after the school reopened.

 

Quang Hoa Secondary School

Quang Hoa Secondary School confirmed on May 6 that at least 30 students haven't returned to school yet even though they had reopened for two weeks. They are from H'mong ethnic group and live far away from the school.

The school has reported to the authorities and asked teachers to visit each student to persuade them to continue studying. However, it is highly likely that 20 students will drop out of school. At least seven students have got married during the long holiday.

Two male students still returned to school but five female students have moved in their husbands' houses so the teachers can't contact them yet. They are likely to have left school. Six of them are in 9th grade and one is in 8th grade. Some of the students are actually over 20 while the rest are underage.

According to the teachers and school leaders, the social distancing period occurred during the spring festive season when the ethnic people go out a lot. It only takes one meeting for them to move in with each other and they do not report to the authorities.

The teachers tried to persuade the students but they haven't received any support from their families. When the teachers visited their houses, the parents prevented the children from studying, saying that they have to help with work. Some parents refused to reveal the new address of the students. Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

The daughter of a Filipino fisherman who has been rescued after 17 days adrift has thanked the Vietnamese authorities for helping to save her father.

VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade
VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The feasibility study for Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s runway upgrade has been submitted to the Ministry of Transport for consideration.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 10
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam sees no new COVID-19 cases on May 10 morning

Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces
Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Heavy rains and whirlwinds killed one person and injured eight others in the northern midland province of Phu Tho from May 8 night to early May 9.

Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

Buddhist dignitaries and followers attended a ceremony held by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi on May 7 to celebrate Lord Buddha’s 2564th birth anniversary.

Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Lieutenant General Ho Thanh Dinh, Director of the Police Department of Management of Prison, Compulsory Re-education Centre and Reformatory (C10) under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), writes about the measures the national prison system

VN Directorate for Roads to strengthen quality of driving instructors
VN Directorate for Roads to strengthen quality of driving instructors
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Driving instructors who are found to be unqualified or fail to attend teaching courses will have their certificates revoked and be dismissed, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) has said.

Two officials charged with land management violations
Two officials charged with land management violations
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Investigation Police Agency in central Phu Yen Province has started legal proceedings over two officials in Song Cau Town for their violations on land management.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 9
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

Vietnamese citizens return home safely from US

Lung transplant considered for ailing British COVID-19 patient
Lung transplant considered for ailing British COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is considering a lung transplant for a British man infected with COVID-19, who was the 91st patient and also the most severe case in the country.

Supreme People’s Court upholds verdict and death penalty for Ho Duy Hai
Supreme People’s Court upholds verdict and death penalty for Ho Duy Hai
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The Vietnamese Supreme People’s Court on Friday rejected the request of Supreme People’s Procuracy to re-investigate Ho Duy Hai’s case.

Online enrollment to be used for 2020-2021 school year in HCM City
Online enrollment to be used for 2020-2021 school year in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training has directed all schools in the city to apply online enrollment for the next school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese officer makes masks for UN staff in central Africa
Vietnamese officer makes masks for UN staff in central Africa
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnamese Lt Col Nguyen Thi Lien has taken it upon herself to help out – by making masks for her colleagues stationed in Central Africa. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 8
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Export of drugs used for COVID-19 treatment to be resumed

Students return to school with anti-droplet face shields
Students return to school with anti-droplet face shields
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

In an effort to prevent coronavirus spread, many schools are telling their students to wear anti droplet face shields.

Domestic passenger transportation services resume from May 8
Domestic passenger transportation services resume from May 8
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Domestic passenger transportation services will resume from 0:00 on May 8 to meet people's traveling demand as the COVID-19 epidemic is under control in Vietnam, said the Ministry of Transport.

Quang Ninh builds road linking with Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway
Quang Ninh builds road linking with Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

The northeastern province of Quang Ninh is planning to build a riverside road connecting with the Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway.

Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  08/05/2020 

66 years ago, Vietnam became famous throughout the world for the Dien Bien Phu Victory which “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking”. 

Seventeen imported COVID-19 cases reported on May 7
Seventeen imported COVID-19 cases reported on May 7
SOCIETYicon  07/05/2020 

Vietnam recorded 17 more imported COVID-19 cases as of 6pm on May 7, raising the total to 288.

Road vehicles to be under scrutiny from mid-May
Road vehicles to be under scrutiny from mid-May
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Traffic police forces will launch a month-long campaign nationwide from May 15 to June 14 to investigate and punish transport infringements and restore transport safety.

More News
. Latest news

