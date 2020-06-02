Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/06/2020 11:35:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN Medical Services Administration partners with eight NGOs in improving rehabilitation activities

 
 
03/06/2020    11:29 GMT+7

The health ministry’s Medical Services Administration will partner with eight local and international NGOs in rehabilitation activities to improve life quality and community integration of the disabled in Vietnam

as part of an MoU signed on Tuesday in Hanoi.

Representatives of the health ministry’s Medical Services Administration and eight local and international NGOs sign an MoU on collaboration in rehabilitation activities to improve life quality and community integration of the disabled in Vietnam on Tuesday in Hanoi.

The eight NGOs include: the Action to the Community Development Center (ACDC), the Vietnam Assistance for the Handicapped (VNAH), the Medical Committee Netherlands-Vietnam (MCNV), the International Centre (IC), the Humanity & Inclusion (IH), the Center for Creative Initiatives in Health and Population (CCIHP), the Sustainable Health Development Center-VietHealth, and the Institute of Population, Health and Development (PHAD).

“Each NGO has its own strengths in rehabilitation and helping people with disabilities integrate into the community. The co-operation with NGOs will help minimising overlaps between organisations, while enhancing the effectiveness of care and support activities for people with disabilities,” said the MSA Director Lương Ngọc Khuê.

Khuê added that the collaboration with NGOs will promote the development of rehabilitation activities as well as activities to support people with disabilities in Việt Nam.

 

Under the framework of the USAID-funded agreement, collaboration activities will focus mainly on development of healthcare models and rehabilitation facilities for the disabled in the country, improve the law and policies on rehabilitation as well as improve the capacity of rehabilitation centres in some project areas. The agreement will also aim to strengthen human resources training in rehabilitation and improving medical services for people with disabilities in the country.

Việt Nam has developed a rehabilitation network from the central to local level with two hospitals and rehabilitation centres at the central level; 38 provincial rehabilitation and traditional medicine hospitals; and 550 rehabilitation departments of general hospitals, and central, provincial and district hospitals.

More than 9,000 out of 11,000 communes with medical staff have been trained in rehabilitation and about 25 per cent of communes can provide rehabilitation services in the commune and community-based rehabilitation.

By end of 2019, there were currently more than 11 million elderly people and around 6.2 million people with disabilities in Việt Nam, according to the MSA. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat
Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat
PHOTOSicon  3 giờ trước 

Hanoi is experiencing scorching hot weather which is forecasted to last until June 9.

George Floyd death: Archbishop attacks Trump as US unrest continues
George Floyd death: Archbishop attacks Trump as US unrest continues
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

As fury over George Floyd's killing continues, religious leaders condemn President Trump's actions.

Work to create a smoke-free environment
Work to create a smoke-free environment
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Luong Ngoc Khue, director general of the Medical Examination and Treatment Department and director of the Vietnam Tobacco Control Fund speaks about his organisation’s efforts to create a smoke-free environment.

How Vietnam managed to keep its coronavirus death toll at zero
How Vietnam managed to keep its coronavirus death toll at zero
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

American news-based television channel CNN has recently hailed success story of Viet Nam in the fight against COVID-19 with no fatalities.

A rare and vital talent
A rare and vital talent
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

There’s an old adage that will never be solved. What came first? The chicken or the egg?

Man imprisoned for trafficking rhino horns
Man imprisoned for trafficking rhino horns
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court on June 1 sentenced Nguyen Van Pho to five years in prison for violating regulations on the protection of endangered, precious and rare animals.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 2
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 2
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Woman with illegal entry tracked in HCM City

Lands for HCM City metro line 2 to be handed over this month
Lands for HCM City metro line 2 to be handed over this month
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

District authorities in HCM City have been urged to complete land acquisition, compensation payment and resettlement by the end of June for the metro line No 2 between District 1 and District 12.

Australian police probe Aboriginal boy's arrest after video emerges
Australian police probe Aboriginal boy's arrest after video emerges
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The policeman has been placed on "restricted duties" after video captured the boy slamming on to bricks.

HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city
HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Health authority in Ho Chi Minh City will facilitate foreign experts and investors’ entry into the city through Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Heat wave intensifies nationwide, temperatures rise above 38
Heat wave intensifies nationwide, temperatures rise above 38
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Both northern and central regions of Vietnam are seeing the recent heat wave intensify with the scorching weather expected to last for an additional five to seven days and temperatures set to hit over 38 degrees Celsius, according to meteorologists.

Chinese experts arrive for Hanoi metro project
Chinese experts arrive for Hanoi metro project
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Around 150 staff from a Chinese general contractor will enter Vietnam through a border gate in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to continue a metro project in Hanoi.

Dien Bien: Quarry workers die during lightning strike
Dien Bien: Quarry workers die during lightning strike
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Two workers died and one remained missing after a bolt of lightning struck a quarry in Dien Bien Province on June 1.

The bonding of man and dog, and beyond
The bonding of man and dog, and beyond
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Dog lovers in Vietnam recently shared a moving clip about an ethnic Mong woman crying when she had to sell her beloved dog due to her desperate poverty. 

Chickens chowing down on sweet Mary Jane?
Chickens chowing down on sweet Mary Jane?
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Police in Krong Nang District in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak have discovered hundreds of marijuana plants grown in the coffee plantations of two households.

Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested
Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Police in Bac Ninh Province have arrested and launched legal proceedings against seven people for illegally appropriating property on social media.

Encouraging more people to join the voluntary social insurance scheme
Encouraging more people to join the voluntary social insurance scheme
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

From this year on, May will be observed as a month to encourage all Vietnamese working people to participate in the national social insurance scheme.

The heat, and the salt, is on
The heat, and the salt, is on
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

The heat of summer is here and while many people are longing for the cooler days of autumn, the salt makers in the central province of Nghe An are thrilled to see the sun.

Construction engineer pours efforts into organic coffee
Construction engineer pours efforts into organic coffee
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Demand for high quality agricultural products is increasing and many consumers are looking for organic options.

HCM City man offers free nighttime motorbike repair service
HCM City man offers free nighttime motorbike repair service
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

A man in HCM City has volunteered to help repair motorbikes for passers-by on some highways in HCM City.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 