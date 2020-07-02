Myanmar: Death toll in jade mine landslide climbs to 113

The death toll from a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant township, Myanmar’s Kachin state has climbed to 113 as more bodies were recovered on July 2, according to a statement by the country’s Information Ministry.

Caused by the monsoon rains, the accident occured at 8:00am (Myanmar time), with all victims being jade scavengers.

An over 300-metre high cliff collapsed, burying those working at the jade mining site, a witness at the scene was quoted in the ministry’s statement as saying.

A local police officer said search and rescue efforts had been suspended due to heavy rains.

Deadly landslides are frequent in Kachin, known as land of jade, especially in Hpakant mining region.

Many local people make living by jade scavenging in the region and most of the landslides are caused by partial collapse of tailings heaps and dams.

Prior to this, a major landslide, which took place in the region in 2015, left at least 116 jade scavengers dead./.VNA