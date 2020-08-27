Nam Dinh leads country in 2020 high school graduation exam scores

Nam Dinh and Binh Duong have taken the lead for the highest average high-school graduation exam scores this year, according to statistics from 62 provinces and cities in Vietnam.

The two largest cities, HCM City and Hanoi, ranked 8th and 23rd.

Top 10 localities with the highest average high school graduation exam scores in 2020

The northern province of Nam Dinh had the average score of 6,928. Last year this province also held the top position.

The southern province of Binh Duong ranked second with 6,914. This province has had a jump over the years, from 6th in 2018 and 2nd in 2019.

Ninh Binh and An Giang rankef 3rd and 4th, respectively, with the average scores of 6,721 and 6,713.

Vinh Phuc ranked 5th, replacing the position of Ho Chi Minh City last year. This year, Ho Chi Minh City ranked 8th with an average score of 6,601.

This year Hanoi had an average score of 6,383, ranking 23rd, up 2 grades from last year.

The ranking does not have Da Nang because the central city, the country’s current Covid-19 hotspot, will take the high-school graduation exam in early September.

The northern provinces of Ha Giang, Son La, and Hoa Binh continued to stand at the bottom, with average scores of 5,350 - 5,643 -5,720.

There are 10 localities with average scores below 6.

The average scores of 62 provinces and cities.



Xuan Tien/Thuy Nga

