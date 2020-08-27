Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Nam Dinh leads country in 2020 high school graduation exam scores

28/08/2020    09:07 GMT+7

Nam Dinh and Binh Duong have taken the lead for the highest average high-school graduation exam scores this year, according to statistics from 62 provinces and cities in Vietnam.

 The two largest cities, HCM City and Hanoi, ranked 8th and 23rd.

Nam Định dẫn đầu cả nước về điểm thi tốt nghiệp THPT 2020

Top 10 localities with the highest average high school graduation exam scores in 2020

The northern province of Nam Dinh had the average score of 6,928. Last year this province also held the top position.

The southern province of Binh Duong ranked second with 6,914. This province has had a jump over the years, from 6th in 2018 and 2nd in 2019.

Ninh Binh and An Giang rankef 3rd and 4th, respectively, with the average scores of 6,721 and 6,713.

Vinh Phuc ranked 5th, replacing the position of Ho Chi Minh City last year. This year, Ho Chi Minh City ranked 8th with an average score of 6,601.

This year Hanoi had an average score of 6,383, ranking 23rd, up 2 grades from last year.

The ranking does not have Da Nang because the central city, the country’s current Covid-19 hotspot, will take the high-school graduation exam in early September.

 

The northern provinces of Ha Giang, Son La, and Hoa Binh continued to stand at the bottom, with average scores of 5,350 - 5,643 -5,720.

There are 10 localities with average scores below 6.

The average scores of 62 provinces and cities.


Xuan Tien/Thuy Nga

Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September

Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September

More than 26,000 students, mostly in the coronavirus epicentre in central Vietnam, along with others quarantined for having come into close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases, 

Nearly 867,000 12th graders sit graduation exams in tight security

Nearly 867,000 12th graders sit graduation exams in tight security

Nearly 867,000 12th graders in Vietnam began graduation exams on August 9 in the context of the latest coronavirus outbreak spreading across three regions of the country.  

 
 

