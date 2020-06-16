Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
National Press Awards 2019 to honour outstanding works

 
 
16/06/2020    10:45 GMT+7

The 14th National Press Awards 2019 will be held in Hanoi on June 21 night, honouring more than 100 outstanding articles by journalists nationwide, announced the jury council in Hanoi on June 15.

National Press Awards 2019 to honour outstanding works hinh anh 1

Ho Quang Loi, vice president of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, speaks at a press conference on the 14th National Press Awards 2019 held in Hanoi on June 15. (Photo baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)

Among the 140 submissions for the final phase, nine pieces claimed the A prize, 21 B prize, 41 C prize, and 32 were given consolation prizes.

They were shortlisted from more than 1,600 eligible submissions in 11 different categories.

All the prize winners met the criteria, such as reflecting the country’s political, economic, cultural, social, defence, security and foreign affairs aspects, as well as the implementation of the Party and State resolutions and directives in 2019; criticising and combating negative acts, corruption and wrong views of hostile forces; and informing important international events in an accurate and timely fashion.

Ho Quang Loi, vice president of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, said many of the submissions reflected hot issues which drew attention from the public.

 

He said most of shortlist showed good social impacts, winning high appreciation from the public, showing the role of the press in investigations, and giving praise and constructive criticism.

While acknowledging progress in term of quality, there is still room for improvement, he said.

Many of the entries lacked of creativity and there was a still shortage of deep editorial articles and photographs.

This year saw the participation of 110 journalists and 230 coordinators. The committee received entries from 59 out of 63 provincial journalists’ associations.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for June 21, marking the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day. It will be live broadcast on Vietnam Television, the Voice of Vietnam and some local television stations./.VNA

 
 

.
Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion
Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The People's Council of Can Tho City has approved investment policies for four anti-erosion projects with a total estimated investment of nearly VND745 billion (US$32 million).

Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.

Farmers and companies linked together to join potato production chain
Farmers and companies linked together to join potato production chain
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

You won’t find Nguyen Ngoc Tuan in the fields growing potatoes, but the President of the of Farmers’ Association of Duc Trong District in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is known among friends as ‘potato’. 

Hanoi’s first metro line urged to put into operation this year
Hanoi’s first metro line urged to put into operation this year
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Ministry of Transport to put Hanoi's long-delayed first metro route into service this year.

Company in Hai Phong found using wastewater for bottled water production
Company in Hai Phong found using wastewater for bottled water production
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A company in Hai Phong City has been found using wastewater from a local canal for bottled water production.

Security tightened over valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees in Hanoi
Security tightened over valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s authorities have set up fences and security cameras to protect the valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees on Nguyen Van Huyen Street.

Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools
Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Many parents in Hanoi and HCM City are spending a huge amount of money on cram schools for their children who are forced to study heavily at early ages to get in the best primary or secondary schools.

Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended two foreign pilots from work and seized their licenses after a Vietjet aircraft skidded off the runway while landing in HCMC yesterday afternoon.

Coronavirus: Beijing spike continues with 36 new cases
Coronavirus: Beijing spike continues with 36 new cases
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Beijing has recorded 36 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases, amid fears of a second wave in the Chinese capital.

Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found
Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The bodies of four missing fishermen who were involved in a collision between a fishing boat and a ship off Haiphong have been brought ashore.

Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions
Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

President Emmanuel Macron proclaims that France has won its "first victory" against coronavirus.

Lastest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 15
Lastest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 15
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Medical worker of Vietnamese descent in Canada succumbs to COVID-19

Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

Considered a sacred land, Danh Mountain in Tan Yen district, northern Bac Giang province produces a valuable medicinal herb called Danh Mountain ginseng. 

Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

HCM City police said on June 13 that they had detained Le Huu Minh Tuan, a resident of central Quang Nam Province, for making, storing, spreading information, materials and items for the purpose of opposing the State

Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City
Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Many streets in Ho Chi Minh City were submerged by rainwater on June 14, causing motorbikes to break down and hindering commutes.

HCM City approves compensation plan for Thu Thiem residents
HCM City approves compensation plan for Thu Thiem residents
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

HCM City’s administration has approved a policy of compensation and resettlement for households in a 4.3ha area located outside the original boundary of the Thu Thiem new urban area project in the city’s District 2.

Hundreds of flights affected by incident involving Vietjet Air plane in Tan Son Nhat airport
Hundreds of flights affected by incident involving Vietjet Air plane in Tan Son Nhat airport
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Nearly 165 flights of Vietnam Airlines have been affected by an incident involving an aircraft of Vietjet Air that forced Tan Son Nhat international airport in HCM City to temporarily close down in the afternoon of June 14.

HCM City gets slew of new healthcare facilities, building more
HCM City gets slew of new healthcare facilities, building more
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

HCM City has got a number of new healthcare facilities this year and more are being built, all with modern equipment and technologies.

Food safety control to be enhanced in Vietnam
Food safety control to be enhanced in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Management and unscheduled inspections of food safety and hygiene should be enhanced with stricter measures as the COVID-19 pandemic had not yet been extinguished, said the National Steering committee on Food Safety and Hygiene.

Man suspected in deadly house fire in Bình Tân
Man suspected in deadly house fire in Bình Tân
SOCIETYicon  14/06/2020 

Following a house fire in which three people were killed, HCMC’s investigative police agency reported they have checked security camera footage and discovered a 50-year-old man carrying two cans of gasoline and starting the blaze.

Latest news

