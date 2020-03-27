Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
National teleconference to ease COVID-19 impact

 
 
27/03/2020    11:30 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is set to chair a national teleconference between the Government and localities in the next few days to discuss measures to deal with impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National teleconference to ease COVID-19 impact hinh anh 1

A consumer shops at a supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City 

The information was revealed by Minister, Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung at a working session on March 26 of the PM’s working group with agencies and business associations to learn about the difficulties facing firms amid the pandemic.

He said in the face of the complex developments of the situation, the Government and the PM have ordered drastic, concrete and concerted solutions be carried out to fight the disease.

 

As the COVID-19 outbreak has also influenced the economy, society, security, defence and people’ life, the leader has directed the implementation of measures to remove obstacles to production and business activities, ensure social security and sustain growth, Dung said.

The working group will record all opinions from businesses and propose solutions to the Government, the official said, adding there are opportunities amidst the challenges, and this is also a time for enterprises to restructure their operations and design long-term strategies./.VNA

 
 

