National University Journal receives high Impact Factor 2020

Web of Science – Clarivate announced on June 29 that the Impact Factor 2020 for a journal published by the Vietnam National University in Hanoi is set to be on the international list for the very first time.

This comes after the Vietnamese publication “Journal of Science: Advanced materials and devices” received an Impact Factor of 3.78.

The journal was first published back in 2016 and has taken four years for the piece to begin to be calculated with an Impact Factor, making it the first journal produced by a Vietnamese university to receive such a title.

As the publication’s editor-in-chief, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Huu Duc is the former vice president of the Vietnam National University in Hanoi. The establishment aims to provide researchers with the opportunity to publish their findings across all fields of science and technology. VOV