Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely on October 11 thanks to joint efforts by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei, Lilama company and budget carrier Vietjet.

Passengers on board were workers whose labour contracts expired, and others in difficult circumstances.

An aircraft of Vietjet Air (Illustrative photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy sent its staff to the airport to help the citizens with check-in procedures.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were rigorously taken during the flight to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon landing at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, all the crew members and passengers were given medical check-ups and put under quarantine in line with current regulations.

In the time to come, more repatriation flights will be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their demand and domestic quarantine capacity.

