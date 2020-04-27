Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/04/2020 09:30:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Nearly 21 million workers in ASEAN-6 to lose jobs due to pandemic

 
 
28/04/2020    09:25 GMT+7

Analysts from BofA Global Research estimated that about 7 percent of total employees, or 20.7 million, in ASEAN-6 economies could be laid off due to the COVID-19.

Nearly 21 million workers in ASEAN-6 to lose jobs due to pandemic hinh anh 1

Illustrative image (Photo: businesstimes.com.sg)

The ASEAN-6 region - Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore - could see as many as 20.7 million jobs axed, led by Indonesia at 9.4 million, they said.

They warned that a crash in the labour market “will also threaten the economic recovery expected once the pandemic fades”.

Retrenchments could number in the millions in Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand, based on the share of workers in small businesses and informal employment.

“Indonesia and Thailand are at risk of a historically large downturn, while significant labour pain is expected for the rest,” wrote the analysts, citing factors such as the expected recession size, employment profile, and fiscal policy response of each country.

 

Given the nature of the shock, workers in particular sectors are more at risk of losing their jobs than others, they said. Services activities such as accommodation and food, wholesale and retail trade, and real estate and business services are likely to be particularly hard hit.

While some countries have allowed manufacturing activities to continue, the sector will feel the brunt of the drop in global demand.

Only Singapore and Malaysia offer direct relief for labour costs through wage subsidies, while other countries lean on cash transfers and tax incentives, they remarked.

“Given that risks are still skewed to the downside, we continue to believe that more, and better-targeted, help is needed,” they suggested./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Committee: Vietnam able to master two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods
Committee: Vietnam able to master two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam has mastered two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control affirmed at its meeting on April 27.

Over 180 stranded Russian citizens flown home
Over 180 stranded Russian citizens flown home
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

More than 180 Russian citizens were flown home from Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on April 27.

Coronavirus: Germans don compulsory masks as lockdown eases
Coronavirus: Germans don compulsory masks as lockdown eases
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Simple cloth masks are now mandatory on public transport and in shops within most states.

Court upholds life sentence for former minister Nguyen Bac Son
Court upholds life sentence for former minister Nguyen Bac Son
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Hanoi-based High-Level People’s Court on April 27 upheld the life imprisonment for former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son, who committed wrongdoings in the MobiFone-AVG deal.

Students in nearly 30 localities in VN return to school after closure
Students in nearly 30 localities in VN return to school after closure
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Students in nearly 30 provinces and cities across Vietnam returned to school on April 27 after a long break since early February due to COVID-19.

Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 27
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 27
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

HCMC’s two recovered coronavirus patients test positive again

Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Students Association and Youth Union of Can Tho debuted the first-ever VND0 supermarket on April 26 to assist underprivileged people who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Second COVID-19 wave is ‘likely’, warns senior health expert
Second COVID-19 wave is ‘likely’, warns senior health expert
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Despite the novel coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) brought under control in Vietnam, a second wave of the virus is likely to break out at any time if a complacent attitude creeps into public behaviour, warns a senior health expert.

Vietnamese students return to school after coronavirus epidemic under control
Vietnamese students return to school after coronavirus epidemic under control
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Students of nearly 30 cities and provinces are set to go back to school on April 27 after the novel coronavirus epidemic has been under control in the country.

HCM City sends out urgent call for blood donation
HCM City sends out urgent call for blood donation
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Committee is calling for blood donation since hospitals face a severe shortage following the lengthy social distancing order.

Plans to monitor driving tests may be put on hold
Plans to monitor driving tests may be put on hold
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Plans to monitor driving tests with CCTV cameras may be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traffic accident in Tam Dao kills four
Traffic accident in Tam Dao kills four
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A crash between a car and a motorbike in the northern province of Vinh Phuc’s Tam Dao District has left four dead.

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR.

Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

After two days of the Government’s decision to ease social distancing while continuing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 epidemic in the new context, preventive measures have been strictly implemented at the Noi Bai Airport.

Former Da Nang top leaders to go on appeal trial next week
Former Da Nang top leaders to go on appeal trial next week
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Hanoi-based High-level People’s Court will open an appeal trial on May 4 for a case of acquiring State-owned land illegally in the central city that involved two former top leaders of Da Nang and real estate mogul Phan Van Anh Vu.

Vietnam praised for supporting nations in fight against COVID-19
Vietnam praised for supporting nations in fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Despite its limited resources, Vietnam has supported many other nations worldwide in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, proving itself as a responsible member of the international community,

Hà Nội returns to life after social distancing
Hà Nội returns to life after social distancing
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

After seven consecutive days of recording no new cases of COVID-19, social distancing regulations were eased in Hanoi at midnight on April 23.

Number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged over last two days
Number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged over last two days
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam still stood at 270 as of 6pm of April 26 with no new infections reported over the last couple of days, according to the national steering committee of COVID-19 prevention and control.

More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnamese authorities worked together with the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, Vietjet Air, and relevant Indonesian agencies to bring home more than 100 Vietnamese citizens on April 26.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 