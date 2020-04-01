Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly 70,000 labourers had lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 crisis as many enterprises in Hà Nội have been forced to scale down production or temporarily suspended operations, the city’s Confederation of Labour has announced.

Labourers complete unemployment procedures at the Hà Nội Employment Service Centre.

Figures from the organisation showed that by Sunday, more than 3,010 enterprises in Hà Nội had been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of them, 741 have been forced to suspend operations, leaving tens of thousands of labourers unemployed.

Nearly 40,000 teachers and staff at private schools have also had their incomes lowered due to the pandemic.

In order to support affected labourers, the organisation has asked local authorities to collaborate with district trade unions to support them during these difficult circumstances.

The organisation has also asked district standing committees to coordinate with trade unions to closely supervise the implementation of policies for labourers who had lost their jobs to avoid enterprises taking advantage of the pandemic to cut off employee benefits and illegally terminate labour contracts.

It has instructed local authorities to encourage landlords to reduce or exempt rent for labourers affected by the disease. — VNS

HCM City to provide $42 monthly allowance to people losing jobs due to COVID-19 The HCM City Party Committee has approved paying an allowance of US$42.5 a month to people losing their livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic from the outlay meant for paying wage hikes this year to city officials.