09/08/2020 12:21:13 (GMT +7)
Nearly 867,000 12th graders sit graduation exams in tight security

09/08/2020    12:19 GMT+7

Nearly 867,000 12th graders in Vietnam began graduation exams on August 9 in the context of the latest coronavirus outbreak spreading across three regions of the country.

Security and epidemic prevention measures have been enhanced at all exam councils to ensure the safety of the exams and prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Candidates are required to come 15 minutes earlier than the official time to have their body temperature checked and wash their hands with sanitizer before entering the exam room. Wearing face masks is mandatory for all candidates throughout the duration of the exams.

They are taking two subjects on August 9, with literature in the morning and mathematics in the afternoon.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, nearly 867,000 students came to exam councils to learn about exam rules and regulations on August 8, making up 96.3% of the registered total.

 

Those who could not sit exams this time due to the impact of the latest coronavirus outbreak will do the tests in the second phase. The second phase is indefinite as it relies on the development of the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest COVID-19 outbreak, starting in late July, has spread to 15 cities and provinces across the country.

VOV

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has adjusted the academic year schedule, delaying the high school finals to late July.

 
 

