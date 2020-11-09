New axis road to boost development in southwestern region

The planned new 55km-long route, or 827E axis road, connecting HCM City and Long An and Tien Giang provinces is expected to promote goods transport and tourism development in the southwestern region.

The axis road will start from Trung Luong intersection in Tien Giang Province and end at Pham Hung Street in HCM City.

It includes a 5.8km section in HCM City, a 34.5km section in Long An Province, and a 14.2km section in Tiền Giang Province.

Total investment is estimated at VND20 trillion (nearly US$863 million), sourced from the local budget.

Construction of three bridges across the Can Giuoc, Vam Co Dong and Vam Co Tay rivers in Long An Province will cost about VND2.2 trillion (nearly $95 million) from the central budget.

The Ministry of Transport proposed adding the axis road to the national road network plan and zoning plan for the southern key economic region.

Administrative procedures and investment preparation for the axis road are expected to be completed next year. Construction is scheduled in the 2021-25 period.

Nguyen Van Duoc, secretary of Long An Province’s Party Committee, said the new axis road would relieve traffic pressure on National Highway No 1A, the HCM City-Trung Luong Expressway and other highways passing through the province.

It will bring the southwestern region closer to HCM City. “It will create favourable conditions for us to make breakthroughs in economic development and attract more investment,” he said.

At nearly 35km, the longest section of the new axis road will run through Chau Thanh, Tan Tru, Can Duoc and Can Giuoc districts in the province.

The road will pass through three communes in Tan Tru District, which is a peninsula separated from the mainland by Vam Co Dong and Vam Co Tay rivers.

“It will open up a new development path, with economic benefits derived from the rivers,” he said.

Trinh Phuoc Trung, vice chairman of Tan Tru District’s People’s Committee, said that industrial development would take place along the Vam Co Dong River, and garden villas, residential areas, and ecotourism sites would be built along the Vam Co Tay River.

“Industrial development combined with tourism and services will boost the district's growth,” he said.

Nguyen Hoai Trung, deputy director of Long An Province’s Transport Department, said the department is working with relevant agencies on the adjustment to the planning of the axis road’s section in the province.

The road will have 10 lanes with a total width of 300 metres.

The province is also completing legal procedures and calling for investment for three new bridges across the Can Giuoc, Vam Co Dong and Vam Co Tay rivers. VNS