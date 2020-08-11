New central square to be built on Phu Quoc

The People’s Committee of Kien Giang has approved a project to build a new central square in the island district of Phu Quoc.

A 3D view of a proposed central square, expected to become an attractive destination in the island district of Phu Quoc. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

The square, to be located in Dong Duong town's downtown, would cover an area of 8.29 hectares with a capacity of 20,000 people.

An 18-metre high statue of President Ho Chi Minh will be installed in the centre of the square.

A space for ritual ceremonies, celebrations and art performances will be built in the middle of the site.

The square will also have a service area and an entertainment zone to serve visitors.

The project will cost a total investment of 353 billion VND (15.2 million USD).

Speaking at the announcement for the project on August 7, Huynh Quang Hung, vice chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Quoc district, said: “The project plays an important role in the development plan of Phu Quoc island district. It also brings special meaning to the district as the Government has given the greenlight to Phu Quoc to be a national tourism centre.”

Hung added that the square will become one of the district’s most attractive destinations.

Construction of the central square is expected to begin next year./.VNA

