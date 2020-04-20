Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 05:33:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

New decree aims to tackle Vietnamese labourers illegally staying overseas

 
 
21/04/2020    11:03 GMT+7

A new Government decree has been issued detailing increased fines for agencies that illegally send workers overseas and for workers who overstay their permits.

Experts talk about the merits of the stiffer fines and other measures to encourage workers to return home on time.

New decree aims to tackle Vietnamese labourers illegally staying overseas

A Japanese language class for Vietnamese trainees about to start their jobs in Japan. 

Nguyen Huu Chi, Dean of the Economic Law Faculty at the Hanoi Law University.

Do you think that the fine of VND80-100 million outlined in the new bill will stop Vietnamese workers from illegally working abroad?

Government's Decree No.28 28/2020/NĐ-CP includes several new items in three main areas – labour, social insurance and sending Vietnamese workers overseas for contracted labour.

Regarding violations of Vietnamese nationals working abroad under contract, the new bill outlines fines ranging from VND80 to VND100 million for three types of actions – illegally overstaying once their labour contracts have expired, leaving their jobs without the reason of forced labour, and failure to work as per their contracts, resulting in them being forced by local authorities to repatriate – which I think is enough to serve as a deterrence. The heavier the penalty, the more consideration would-be offenders will take. Of course, we cannot expect violations to suddenly stop altogether, because dealing with illegal stays involves many other issues that require different measures and a comprehensive study. 

Is the increased fine of VND180-200 million for agencies enough to prevent or minimise fraud and protect our workers?

This new fine applies to businesses that share licences to send workers overseas. It’s certainly an expensive cost, but would-be offenders will do the maths and see whether it's worth paying it and then pocketing their illegal profits. To address this problem, the decree has introduced another penalty – shutting down offending business for a certain period of time.

I personally would like to see more hardline measures adopted, like revoking licences altogether and bringing cases to court. But since this issue also concerns international relations and trade pacts, and even if Vietnam wants to crack down on the issue, other countries won’t pay enough attention, so there would not be much improvement. 

What can we do to entice workers home?

Hanoi and other localities in recent times have held job fairs designed specifically for returning workers.

But I think that local governments should create conditions and equip them with the skills and knowledge to start their own businesses, since these workers are likely to have savings from working overseas.

Most of the time, we’ve seen returning workers spending their earnings on building houses and other domestic goods to show off their wealth and status, that’s unavoidable.

 

We must come up with ways to channel their money into something more productive, like business plans, which as I said, is applicable to more financially secure individuals and groups. The success stories are not hard to find.

Many large private groups and businesses have been founded by returning Vietnamese workers. There’s no denying that their successes have a lot to do with their capacity and endeavour, but we also have to consider improving social institutions and the business environment to encourage and foster an entrepreneurial spirit.

I think that in localities from which a lot of workers are sent overseas, a robust association representing them and their interests would certainly help. 

Bui Sy Loi, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly’s Social Affairs Committee

During the 10 years of implementing the law on Vietnamese nationals working abroad under contract, we have noticed many issues. Workers are usually unskilled and have a low productivity level, hence their lower wages. Lax State management has led to cases where the middlemen, taking advantage of legal loopholes, send workers abroad via illegal means, making the workers’ situation even worse than when they were at home.

On average, we send over 150,000 workers to 40 countries and territories each year, but we have not been able to truly tap into their improved skills, experience and knowledge when they return. A legal change is needed to draw in these important human resources. 

Vu Thi Thanh Lieu, deputy director of the Hanoi Centre for Employment Services (under the municipal labour department):

To make sure that overseas labourers return home once their labour contracts expire, we must carry out awareness campaigns more effectively, assuring them that they will be able to continue applying for new jobs abroad and that their chances still remain.

If the returnees no longer wish to go overseas, we must do our best to create or find them jobs with salaries and benefits that match their skills, work ethics and discipline.

In recent years, the centre has organised numerous job fairs for Vietnamese workers who have been to work in South Korea under the Employment Permit System, but many returning workers are not interested in the jobs we propose, including ones at foreign-invested companies, citing the higher salaries they made in South Korea. However, it should be noted that the living costs in Vietnam are much lower, and they can live close to their families.

Workers should understand that foreign businesses investing in Vietnam have a lot of expenses to cover, so the salaries they offer are not as high as the rate overseas workers receive.  VNS/KTDT

Vietnamese labourers with expired contracts in RoK entitled for 50-day extension

Vietnamese labourers with expired contracts in RoK entitled for 50-day extension

The Centre of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has announced that the Republic of Korea will automatically offer a 50-day extension for Vietnamese labourers whose contracts have expired.

Vietnam to suspend labour export until end of April

Vietnam to suspend labour export until end of April

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on April 5 asked the Overseas Labour Management Department to order businesses to suspend sending workers abroad until the end of April.

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases
Coronavirus: Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The small but symbolic fall is a "positive development" in the fight against the virus, officials say.

Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident
Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A man wanted in connection with the death of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in Ireland, according to Essex police.

Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Vu Binh may return to Vietnam before getting his master's degree certificate from Australia’s Queensland University of Technology (QTU) as commencement has been indefinitely delayed.

Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection
Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Schools will stay closed if the COVID-19 situation in the local area remains high risk, while those classified as low risk will consider local circumstances in deciding upon a reopening date, said an education official.

Coronavirus: How long does it take to recover?
Coronavirus: How long does it take to recover?
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Recovery from Covid-19 can be a lengthy process, depending on how seriously people get the virus.

Coronavirus: The fear of being sentenced to a Kenyan quarantine centre
Coronavirus: The fear of being sentenced to a Kenyan quarantine centre
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Kenyans worry about being put into coronavirus quarantine where conditions are said to be like prison.

Vietnam records no more COVID-19 cases for 4 consecutive days
Vietnam records no more COVID-19 cases for 4 consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

To 6:00 pm on April 20, Vietnam had not recorded any new case of COVID-19, and 12 more cases were declared cured, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Hanoi flower growers hard hit by Covid-19
Hanoi flower growers hard hit by Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Hundreds of hectares of flower in a Hanoi village could whither if their outlets are not found amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Vietnam We Thank You – Việt Nam Cố Lên”: Touching messages from expats
“Vietnam We Thank You – Việt Nam Cố Lên”: Touching messages from expats
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

The messages have caught public attention and been widely shared over the last few days.

India coronavirus: Should people pay for their own Covid-19 tests?
India coronavirus: Should people pay for their own Covid-19 tests?
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Experts question if India can effectively fight the outbreak if it will only pay for some tests.

Border soldiers struggle with Covid-19 fighting task
Border soldiers struggle with Covid-19 fighting task
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Border soldiers in the central province of Quang Nam are living in difficult conditions while doing Covid-19 prevention work.

Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain
Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

A charity group in Hanoi has made face mask buckles which will help reduce the pressure on the ears for the medical staff.

Coronavirus journey: The 'last cruise ship on Earth' finally comes home
Coronavirus journey: The 'last cruise ship on Earth' finally comes home
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

The three last cruise ships still sailing with passengers will dock today - and one has had quite the odyssey.

Hanoi tests market traders for COVID-19
Hanoi tests market traders for COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Hanoi on April 18 conducted a number of quick novel coronavirus (COVID-19) screening tests at a series of wholesale markets in the capital, in line with instructions issued by Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 20 (updated hourly)
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 20 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Negative results for F1 cases of Samsung Display Vietnam

Coronavirus: US faced with protests amid pressure to reopen
Coronavirus: US faced with protests amid pressure to reopen
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Residents demand relaxation of infection prevention measures despite signs it is too soon to reopen.

Joint efforts made to keep community safe from the deadly virus
Joint efforts made to keep community safe from the deadly virus
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Despite no cases of COVID-19 reported in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak, the area is still on high alert.

Vietnam aims to reduce malnutrition among ethnic minority children
Vietnam aims to reduce malnutrition among ethnic minority children
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam plans to reduce the rate of underweight and malnourished children under five to less than 15 percent by 2030.

Canada shooting: Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia
Canada shooting: Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

An attacker dressed as a policeman kills at least 16 in one of the country's worst mass shootings.

No new COVID-19 case recorded in Vietnam for four consecutive days
No new COVID-19 case recorded in Vietnam for four consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

The Health Ministry said on April 20 morning that no new case of COVID-19 was detected overnight, marking the fourth consecutive day Vietnam has had no new infection of the coronavirus.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 