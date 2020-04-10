Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
New scheme to help end gender-biased sex selection

 
 
11/04/2020    00:43 GMT+7

A new programme dealing with gender-biased sex selection and harmful practices in Vietnam will be carried out from 2020 to 2022, the UN Population Fund and the Norwegian Government announced on April 10.

New scheme to help end gender-biased sex selection hinh anh 1

The programme will be jointly carried out by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Health’s General Office for Population and Family Planning, the Vietnam Farmers’ Union, and the Centre for Studies and Applied Sciences in Gender - Family - Women and Adolescents.

It aims to help the Government adopt policy frameworks, laws, and schemes to end gender-biased sex selection via awareness campaigns that change social norms and practices about the preference for sons, create improvements in the capacity of journalists, and enhance inter-sectoral coordination mechanisms.

Nguyen Doan Tu, Director General of the General Office for Population and Family Planning, said the sex imbalance at birth is an alarming issue that is still widening in rural and urban areas in many regions.

 

He suggested improving the role of women and children as well as increasing men’s involvement in gender equality.

Data from Vietnam’s population and housing census in 2019 will serve as a reference point to deal with the issue. The country’s experience and lessons in the field will be shared with Bangladesh and Nepal, which also face the same problem. VNA

Vietnam’s achievements in ensuring gender equality

Vietnam’s achievements in ensuring gender equality

Vietnam has constantly fine-tuned its policies to boost gender equality and empower women. It has strengthened the role of the political system and mobilized social resources to achieve these goals.

Vietnam to strictly punish doctors who provide gender selection services

Vietnam to strictly punish doctors who provide gender selection services

Vietnam needs to find stricter measures to curb gender-at-birth imbalance, including applying strict punishment to doctors who provide gender selection services according to a population official.

 
 

.
Vietnam’s netizens fight fake news
Vietnam’s netizens fight fake news
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

False health advice, such as eating chicken eggs or marjoram to prevent infection, as well as fabricated information about infected and quarantined people are posted every day to garner hundreds of likes and shares. 

Heartfelt images reveal national struggle against COVID-19
Heartfelt images reveal national struggle against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

The outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic has posed severe challenges for underprivileged people nationwide, with ordinary citizens rallying to assist them and creating a number of heartfelt moments among communities across Vietnam.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 10
SOCIETYicon  10/04/2020 

 Vietnam presents $50,000 for Myanmar’s COVID-19 fight

National foundation funds postdoctoral study
National foundation funds postdoctoral study
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The new investments by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) through the postdoctoral study funding program is expected to improve research capabilities and the academic environment.

Health Ministry sends experts to help Hanoi fight COVID-19
Health Ministry sends experts to help Hanoi fight COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health on April 10 sent a special working group to help Hanoi fight the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

High school student updates Covid-19 information for ex-pats in Vietnam
High school student updates Covid-19 information for ex-pats in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese high school student has launched a fan page on Facebook to update information about the Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam for foreigners living in the country.

Vietnamese PM approves $2.66-billion bailout package for COVID-19 victims
Vietnamese PM approves $2.66-billion bailout package for COVID-19 victims
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a bailout package worth VNĐ62 trillion (US$2.66 billion) to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: New York using mass graves amid outbreak
Coronavirus: New York using mass graves amid outbreak
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Drone footage shows coffins stacked in a pit in the city, as the state logs more cases than any country.

Institute faces severe shortage of blood type O, A
Institute faces severe shortage of blood type O, A
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

An urgent announcement has been released by the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), calling for blood donations for group O and A.

Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction
Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Many streets in Hanoi have become crowded again despite Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s instructions on social distancing for Covid-19 prevention.

On the world stage
On the world stage
VIDEOicon  11 giờ trước 

We all know the amazing work Vietnam is doing to keep COVID-19 at bay, but now many media outlets around the world are catching on, and reporting about the great strides we are making.

Vietnam Social Security warns over social insurance scammers
Vietnam Social Security warns over social insurance scammers
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has issued a warning over scammers using fake social media accounts for profiteering related to the purchase of social insurance books in recent days.

Coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country
Coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Photos emerge of workers in hazmat outfits stacking coffins in a mass grave in New York City.

Coronavirus in Suifenhe: Remote border town locks down as China opens up
Coronavirus in Suifenhe: Remote border town locks down as China opens up
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

As cases rise in Suifenhe - 1,000 miles from Beijing - people have been ordered to stay indoors.

Coronavirus: Should the world worry about Singapore's virus surge?
Coronavirus: Should the world worry about Singapore's virus surge?
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

With cases increasing in tightly-packed dormitories, experts say Singapore offers a salutary lesson.

HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic keeps people at home and the crowds off the streets, HCM City has reverted an extremely quiet atmosphere.

Blood donation in Vietnam still unstable
Blood donation in Vietnam still unstable
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Director of the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) Bach Quoc Khanh spoke about the voluntary blood donation movement, during the COVID-19 pandemic which has deterred many from going to blood drive.

Parents fear long stay at home will cause adverse effects on students
Parents fear long stay at home will cause adverse effects on students
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Parents fear that first graders may lose literacy skills and that students in higher grades may suffer from depression.

A man builds houses to help migrant workers
A man builds houses to help migrant workers
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Tran Quang Duy always wanted to do something to help poor and migrant labourers in his hometown in the central highlands province of Kon Tum.

Coronavirus: Christians face lockdown for Easter
Coronavirus: Christians face lockdown for Easter
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Europe's Easter celebrations are extraordinarily constrained by the pandemic.

