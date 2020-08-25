Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
25/08/2020 12:57:03 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
New school year opening ceremony could be held online amidst COVID-19

25/08/2020    10:36 GMT+7

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has turned green light to localities to hold online ceremonies for new school year 2020-2021 amid complicated evolution of COVID-19 pandemic.

New school year opening ceremony could be held online amidst COVID-19

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has turned green light to localities to hold online ceremonies for new school year 2020-2021 amid complicated evolution of COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry has devised different scenarios for the opening ceremony of the academic year (September 5), including the online option, said Nguyen Xuan Thanh, Head of the ministry’s Department of Secondary Education.

Specifically, localities which are placed under social distancing rules must consider safety of pupils and teachers as the top priority.

Da Nang city is the epicenter of the country’s Coronavirus outbreak, with 344 cases confirmed since July 25 while its neighboring province of Quang Nam is the second hardest locality, recording 91 cases. It is highly likely that the new school year opening ceremony will be held online in both localities.

In the 2020-2021 academic year, students at pre-education and general education establishments will be back to schools on September 5 at the earliest and the opening ceremonies to be organized on September 5.

The first semester will conclude before January 16, while the second before May 25. The academic year is to wrap up before May 31.

Danang waives first semester school fees

Students at public schools in Danang City will not have to pay tuition fees for the first four months of the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year to ease the burden posed by Covid-19.

Danang Department of Education and Training said on August 18 that students in public nursery, secondary and high schools will be exempted from paying tuition fees in accordance with the decision of the city people's council.

 

Primary schoolers have already been exempted from paying tuition.

Students in the nursery, primary, secondary and high schools in the private system will be given financial support that is an equivalent of the public school's tuition fee from September to December.

Students in foreign-invested schools are not supported.

The department also asked public schools who have already collected tuition for the first four months of the school year to return the money./. VGP

 
 

.
'Silent soldiers' in the fight against COVID-19
'Silent soldiers' in the fight against COVID-19
5 giờ trước 

Trinh The Hung, director of the preventive health centre of Hanoi’s Phuc Tho District, will never forget the day he was informed of the district’s first COVID-19 case earlier this month.

Vietnam wins gold medal at Int'l Biology Olympiad 2020
Vietnam wins gold medal at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2020
13 giờ trước 

All the four Vietnamese students competing at the International Biology Olympiad 2020 won prizes, including one gold medal, reported the Ministry of Education and Training today.

During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online
During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online
19 giờ trước 

In the age of the Internet, buyers can sit at home and use the phone or the computer, and votive products can easily be brought to their houses.

Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam
Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam
13 giờ trước 

Vietnam has recorded six more COVID-19 cases, including four in Da Nang city and two in Hai Duong province, raising the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,022, according to the Health Ministry.

COVID-19: Hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way
COVID-19: Hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way
24/08/2020 

Amid COVID-19 fears, beer drinkers in Hanoi can now toast one another by clinking glasses under a transparent shield erected in table instead of the normal way.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 24
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 24
20 giờ trước 

Five reinfected Covid-19 cases reported

Vietnamese team bag six medals at 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad
Vietnamese team bag six medals at 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad
17 giờ trước 

Six members of the Vietnamese team competing at the 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2020 online won medals, the Ministry of Education and Training said on Saturday.

HCM City to seek input from foreign experts on new 'city within a city'
HCM City to seek input from foreign experts on new ‘city within a city’
22 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has told HCM City authorities to consult foreign experts on its plan to build an innovative ‘city within a city’ in the eastern part of the sprawling metropolis.

Street food vendors seek ways to survive amid pandemic
Street food vendors seek ways to survive amid pandemic
21 giờ trước 

Street food is an indispensable part of Saigon culture and life, a highlight that leaves a deep impression on visitors to the city, now named after Vietnam’s beloved President Ho Chi Minh. 

Volunteers help relieve ear pain from face mask use
Volunteers help relieve ear pain from face mask use
24/08/2020 

Volunteers across the country have come up with ways to help frontline medical workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic relieve ear pain caused by prolonged use of face masks.

Migrant workers struggle to survive amid second COVID-19 outbreak
Migrant workers struggle to survive amid second COVID-19 outbreak
24/08/2020 

Migrant workers in HCM City are seeking part-time work to compensate for reduced hours after the second COVID-19 outbreak.

Schoolboy works hard to overcome illness
Schoolboy works hard to overcome illness
24/08/2020 

Nguyen Duc Quan, a 12th grader in Hai Phong City, is determined to make his dreams come true despite suffering from brittle bone disease (osteogenesis imperfecta).

Phony psychic scams the innocent with her fraudulent claims
Phony psychic scams the innocent with her fraudulent claims
23/08/2020 

Labelling herself as "the psychic", Vu Thi Hoa says she can locate the remains of unknown martyrs from war. With well-prepared fraudulent tricks, she plays on emotional triggers to get gullible victims to provide her big bucks.

Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic
23/08/2020 

Many foreigners who are living and working in Da Nang are positively contributing to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the central city. 

COVID-19: Two more cases confirmed in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
COVID-19: Two more cases confirmed in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
23/08/2020 

Two more residents have been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Vietnam, while national death toll has risen to 27 after a fatality was registered on August 23, the Ministry of Health reported at 18.00hrs.

HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
22/08/2020 

The HCM City Women's Police Team, with 58 members, are practicing motorcycle driving and traffic guide skills in preparation for the launch on August 25.

Quang Ngai residents happy as 28-day lockdown lifted
Quang Ngai residents happy as 28-day lockdown lifted
23/08/2020 

As many as 300 people living in a residential area in Quang Ngai province took to street on August 23 clapping hands and singing loud after COVID-19 barriers were dismantled.

Coronavirus outbreak under control in Hai Duong, says Health Ministry
Coronavirus outbreak under control in Hai Duong, says Health Ministry
23/08/2020 

A fresh coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control in the northern province of Hai Duong which has so far registered 13 cases, the Ministry of Health reported.

Vietnam determined to meet international labor standards
Vietnam determined to meet international labor standards
23/08/2020 

Vietnam is determined to increase its international integration and honor its international labor commitments.

10 Chinese illegally enter Vietnam for gambling
10 Chinese illegally enter Vietnam for gambling
23/08/2020 

Police in Vietnam’s Mong Cai city said on August 23 they have detained a group of 11 Chinese citizens accused of organizing online gambling. Ten of the detainees had illegally entered Vietnam.

