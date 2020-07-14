Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
14/07/2020 16:05:42 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Nghe An Province suffers severe drought

14/07/2020    14:57 GMT+7

Nghe An is reeling from severe hot weather and prolonged drought, with seven heatwaves hitting the central province since the beginning of the year.

Many rice fields dried up due to drought in Nghe An Province. — Photo vov.vn

Rivers, lakes, ponds and rice fields have dried up, seriously affecting local life and production.

The intense heat and lack of water have destroyed 40ha of vegetables in Tuong Duong District’s Tam Quang Commune.

Farmers had to skip two rice crops due to water shortages.

“We could not plant rice during the continuous heatwaves and prolonged drought,” said Nguyen Thi Hoai, a farmer in Tam Quang Commune.

“All our rice fields were destroyed,” she said.

Farmers had to abandon their fields because more dams and reservoirs are drying up.

Do Luong District has suffered the worst drought since 1993, with 710ha of rice damaged.

Nguyen Van Chien, vice chairman of Giang Son Dong Commune of Do Luong, said: “This year’s drought was the worst since 1993. The agricultural production was based on 17 dams and reservoirs.”

The water shortfall has also affected hundreds of households.

 

Last week, 35 households in Cua Rao Hamlet of mountainous Con Cuong District suffered a severe dearth.

All local wells dried up, while households had to save water from streams.

“We were going through hard days because of the lack of water for people and cattle,” said La Thi Nguyet, a resident.

People of Tuong Duong District had to use high-capacity pumps to take water from rivers to households, said Kha Thi Hien, chairwoman of Tam Quang Commune in the district.

Many households had to dig deep wells to survive.

At present, the water levels in rivers of Nghe An Province was 35-45 per cent lower than the same period last year.

According to forecasts, the drought would continue posing problems, she added.  VNS

Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop

Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop

Thousands of hectares of farmland in the central region were likely to face severe water shortages for the summer-autumn rice crop, according to the General Department of Irrigation.  

Drought, water shortages pose a big threat for Vietnam

Drought, water shortages pose a big threat for Vietnam

Prof. Tran Thuc, chairman of the Vietnam Association of Meteorology and Hydrology, told the Voice of Vietnam online newspaper that Vietnamese central provinces are likely to suffer from severe drought and salt intrusion in the 2019-20 dry season.

 
 

Other News

.
Former Industry and Trade Minister, nine others face graft charges
Former Industry and Trade Minister, nine others face graft charges
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Investigators at the Ministry of Public Security have completed an investigation and sent the case to prosecutors asking that former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and nine others be prosecuted on charges of graft.

Coronavirus: California reimposes sweeping restrictions amid virus spike
Coronavirus: California reimposes sweeping restrictions amid virus spike
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The governor has rolled back reopening plans across the state as virus cases soar.

US Supreme Court allows federal executions to resume
US Supreme Court allows federal executions to resume
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The US Supreme Court has cleared the way for the first executions of federal prisoners in 17 years.

Australia and UNDP renew partnership on PAPI programme
Australia and UNDP renew partnership on PAPI programme
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A total of AUD$9.7 million (US$6.7 million) has been funded by Australia’s Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) for the ongoing “Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index” (PAPI) programme

Hoan Kiem Lake path upgrade nears completion
Hoan Kiem Lake path upgrade nears completion
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Hanoi is speeding up replacing pavements around Hoan Kiem Lake with the natural stone and consolidation of the lake bank to mark the 1010th anniversary of Hanoi in October this year.

Vietnam to brace for early arrival of extremely cold spells
Vietnam to brace for early arrival of extremely cold spells
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam is predicted be hit by bouts of cold weather with winter set to reach northern regions earlier than in previous years, with the average temperature expected to be much colder than seen in the past.

Natural disasters cause multi-million USD damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
Natural disasters cause multi-million USD damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Natural disasters have cost Vietnam’s northern mountainous areas about VND610 billion ($26.3 million) so far this year, compared to VND753 billion last year.

Insurance company to pay VND1 billion in treatment cost for British pilot
Insurance company to pay VND1 billion in treatment cost for British pilot
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A 43-year-old British pilot has returned safely to the UK and an insurance company has committed to paying over VND1 billion of his treatment cost at the HCMC-based Cho Ray Hospital where he was admitted, according to the British Embassy in Vietnam.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 14
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

COVID-19: Another imported case confirmed, Vietnam has 373 cases

Former cops arrested for alleged involvement in VND35-billion robbery
Former cops arrested for alleged involvement in VND35-billion robbery
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Two former police officers have been prosecuted and temporarily arrested for their alleged involvement in a staged abduction and robbery case worth VND35 billion that took place on the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway two months ago.

Coronavirus: Nations heading in wrong direction with Covid-19, says WHO
Coronavirus: Nations heading in wrong direction with Covid-19, says WHO
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic will get "worse and worse" if governments fail to take more decisive action, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

Coronavirus: White House targets US disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci
Coronavirus: White House targets US disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

US infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci is being targeted by the Trump administration as tensions rise between the health expert and the president.

Putting a dent in drug crime
Putting a dent in drug crime
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Police Captain Ca Van Nghia in the northern mountainous province of Son La’s Van Ho District has earned a reputation as the nemesis of local criminals, especially drug smugglers.

Cars entering downtown HCMC to be charged in 2021
Cars entering downtown HCMC to be charged in 2021
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The HCMC People’s Council has passed a resolution under which the city will collect fees from cars entering the downtown area in the 2021-2025 period, as part of a public passenger transport and traffic control scheme. 

Universities urged to develop plans to adapt to another COVID-19 outbreak
Universities urged to develop plans to adapt to another COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Universities in Vietnam should start preparing different scenarios to adapt if the country experiences new COVID-19 incidences in the community, said Dr Nguyen Ngoc Dien, rector of Hoa Sen University.

Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Vietnam is targeting more than 90 per cent of communes and wards being free of African swine fever (AFS) by 2022 and the country being free of the disease by 2025.

Police smash high-class prostitution ring cracked in HCM City
Police smash high-class prostitution ring cracked in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Police in HCM City have smashed a high-class prostitution ring in which clients were paying up to US$30,000 for sex with models and beauty competition contestants.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 13
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

No local coronavirus infections seen in Vietnam for 88 days

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon accused of four years of sexual harassment
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon accused of four years of sexual harassment
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

The alleged victim said the harassment included the mayor of Seoul sending semi-naked pictures.

Daniel Lewis Lee: First US federal execution in 17 years to go ahead
Daniel Lewis Lee: First US federal execution in 17 years to go ahead
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Relatives of Daniel Lewis Lee's victims had sought to delay the execution because of coronavirus.

More News
. Latest news

