Nghe An Province suffers severe drought

Nghe An is reeling from severe hot weather and prolonged drought, with seven heatwaves hitting the central province since the beginning of the year.

Many rice fields dried up due to drought in Nghe An Province. — Photo vov.vn

Rivers, lakes, ponds and rice fields have dried up, seriously affecting local life and production.

The intense heat and lack of water have destroyed 40ha of vegetables in Tuong Duong District’s Tam Quang Commune.

Farmers had to skip two rice crops due to water shortages.

“We could not plant rice during the continuous heatwaves and prolonged drought,” said Nguyen Thi Hoai, a farmer in Tam Quang Commune.

“All our rice fields were destroyed,” she said.

Farmers had to abandon their fields because more dams and reservoirs are drying up.

Do Luong District has suffered the worst drought since 1993, with 710ha of rice damaged.

Nguyen Van Chien, vice chairman of Giang Son Dong Commune of Do Luong, said: “This year’s drought was the worst since 1993. The agricultural production was based on 17 dams and reservoirs.”

The water shortfall has also affected hundreds of households.

Last week, 35 households in Cua Rao Hamlet of mountainous Con Cuong District suffered a severe dearth.

All local wells dried up, while households had to save water from streams.

“We were going through hard days because of the lack of water for people and cattle,” said La Thi Nguyet, a resident.

People of Tuong Duong District had to use high-capacity pumps to take water from rivers to households, said Kha Thi Hien, chairwoman of Tam Quang Commune in the district.

Many households had to dig deep wells to survive.

At present, the water levels in rivers of Nghe An Province was 35-45 per cent lower than the same period last year.

According to forecasts, the drought would continue posing problems, she added. VNS

