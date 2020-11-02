Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/11/2020 12:43:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Nghe An residents live submerged after floods

02/11/2020    12:39 GMT+7

Three days after flooding triggered by recent Storm Molave, it has stopped raining in Nghe An Province, but floods recede slowly and local people still live submerged in water.

Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
High floodwater divides many villages in Thanh Ha Commune, Thanh Chuong District, Nghe An Province. Photos: VNA
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
All daily utilities of local people are submerged in water.
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
Rising water all the way makes it hard for people’s travel.
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
Rising water all the way makes it hard for people’s travel.
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
Many houses are deeply submerged in water. Photos: VNA
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
Thousands of students are still unable to go to school.
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
Thanh Ha Primary School in Thanh Chuong District is still submerged.
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
Many students in Trung Phuc Cuong Commune, Nam Dan District will not be able to go to school next week.
 
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
Thanh Ha Kindergarten is the most flood hit school in Thanh Chuong District in Nghe An Province. All school supplies and facilities are damaged and washed away.
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
All school supplies and facilities are damaged and washed away.
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
Thanh Ha Kindergarten is the most flood hit school in Thanh Chuong District in Nghe An Province. All school supplies and facilities are damaged and washed away.
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
All school supplies and facilities are damaged and washed away.
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
All forces together with Vo Liet Primary School in Thanh Chuong District clean up the environment as soon as floodwater recedes. Photos: VNA

 VNP/VNA

Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces

Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces

Storm Molave, which has killed at least 24 people in central coastal provinces in recent days according to disaster agencies, flooded many localities in Nghe An Province on Friday.

Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An

Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An

Thousands of houses in the northern central province of Nghe An have been flooded as the water on the Lam River rose to alarm level 2 on the evening of October 30.

 
 

Other News

.
Helicopter drops supplies to inaccessible communes
Helicopter drops supplies to inaccessible communes
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Air Force-Air Defense Force on November 1 dispatched a helicopter to deliver emergency supplies to approximately 3,000 local residents of two communes in Quang Nam completely isolated by flashfloods and landslides.

Shortage of pre-school teachers to worsen
Shortage of pre-school teachers to worsen
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The country’s pre-schools face and will continue to face a shortage of teachers until 2025, the head of the Ministry of Education and Training’s pre-school education department has warned.

Several fresh policies to take effect in November
Several fresh policies to take effect in November
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A series of new policies on meals for kids in preschools, pedagogy students, teachers will take effect in November, 2020.

HCM City to build new roads in southwest
HCM City to build new roads in southwest
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

HCM City is considering building new roads and widening existing roads in its southwestern area to reduce congestion and traffic accidents in high risk hotspots.

Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030. The country has been praised internationally for taking the lead in digital transformation in the education sector, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Storm Molave left 50 people dead and four missing in Quang Tri province. Total damage caused by the storm was calculated at more than 2 trillion VND (86.32 million USD).

Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Many streets in districts 2, 7, 8, 9, Binh Thanh, Thu Duc, Go Vap and Binh Chanh were submerged in water after a torrential downpour prolonged during an hour last night.

Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The dormitory has two special students: Tat Minh, who was carried to school by a friend for 10 years, and Duc Quan, who suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta, and was carried to school by his parents over the last 12 years.

Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Super Typhoon Goni is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm before it strikes Vietnam early next week, according to the National Centre of Hydro-meteorological and Forecasting.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

 Surgeons cut off 4kg tumor from woman’s womb

University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Having started open training and distance education in 1994, Hanoi Open University (HOU) are pioneers in using IT in teaching and learning.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on November 1 morning, keeping the total number of infections at 1,180, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Residents in the No 4 quarter in Linh Trung Ward in HCM City’s Thu Duc District take pride in their community by cleaning up the local environment and recycling products as part of a successful community-based model.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 31
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 31
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Three foreign experts rescued in HCM City hotel fire

New quarantine regulations for arrivals in Vietnam
New quarantine regulations for arrivals in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

All people entering Vietnam by commercial flights will be put under quarantine according to three different groups, with each group subject to different COVID-19 testing regulations, according to a draft regulation from the Ministry of Health.

Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Japan will lift its entry ban on foreign travelers from China, South Korea, six other countries and Taiwan (China) from Nov 1, government officials said Friday.

Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs has submitted the plan on national 2021 holidays for the Prime Minister’s consideration and approval.

Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Super typhoon Goni packing winds of more than 200kph is entering the East Sea and is forecast to head toward Vietnam, which has been ravaged by recent storms, in a couple of days.

Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Thousands of houses in the northern central province of Nghe An have been flooded as the water on the Lam River rose to alarm level 2 on the evening of October 30.

Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30
Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

The Immigration Department will extend its visa waiver programme for another month, officials have announced.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 