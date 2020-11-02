Nghe An residents live submerged after floods

Three days after flooding triggered by recent Storm Molave, it has stopped raining in Nghe An Province, but floods recede slowly and local people still live submerged in water.

High floodwater divides many villages in Thanh Ha Commune, Thanh Chuong District, Nghe An Province. Photos: VNA

All daily utilities of local people are submerged in water.

Rising water all the way makes it hard for people’s travel.

Many houses are deeply submerged in water. Photos: VNA

Thousands of students are still unable to go to school.

Thanh Ha Primary School in Thanh Chuong District is still submerged.

Many students in Trung Phuc Cuong Commune, Nam Dan District will not be able to go to school next week.

Thanh Ha Kindergarten is the most flood hit school in Thanh Chuong District in Nghe An Province. All school supplies and facilities are damaged and washed away.

All forces together with Vo Liet Primary School in Thanh Chuong District clean up the environment as soon as floodwater recedes. Photos: VNA

Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces Storm Molave, which has killed at least 24 people in central coastal provinces in recent days according to disaster agencies, flooded many localities in Nghe An Province on Friday.