Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic

Many foreigners who are living and working in Da Nang are positively contributing to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the central city.

A group of foreign teachers in the central city of Da Nang have pooled their resources and mobilised their friends to purchase essential goods in an effort to help underprivileged people impacted by the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

When receiving a message about locations that are in need of help, Micheal Harris from the UK forwarded the location to his volunteer team group chat so that they could discuss the plan. In the afternoon, the group went to the supermarket to buy food for those in need. Everyone wore face masks and gloves.

Members in Michael's team go to the supermarket to buy food for the needy people Da Nang.

The charity group was set up just a few days after the second wave broke out in Danang and more people have joined in. Harris said he just wanted to do something to help the city during the hard times. His friends also had the same idea so the charity group was born.

The group includes people from the UK, the US, Canada, etc. who have been living in Da Nang for 2-3 years.

“I want to do something to help when Danang is in its very difficult days. Some of my friends had the same idea and we formed this group. When there is a difficult place need help, we contributed money to buy rice, fish sauce, instant noodles ... in supermarkets to and transport goods by motorbike to the place in need," Harris said.

"I am an English teacher and have lived in Da Nang for almost 2 years. The city is wonderful, and this is how we thank the place that welcomes us and allows us to live and work,” Harris

Harris' charity group has donated hundreds of kilograms of rice, noodles, bread ... to people in difficult circumstances.

Harris notes that rice, noodles, and spices are key goods that are offered to the poor. His group has brought these items directly from major supermarkets to ensure they’re safe for local residents.



The group spends VND5 million on buying essential goods on August 18. Harris says he will continue to mobilise his contacts through social network in order to raise more funds for poor people.



In the past days, the locals in An Hai Bac Ward have become familiar with the free face masks and vitamin C provided on Tran Thanh Mai Street by South Korean people. They would often call out to the passers-by and give them face masks and vitamin C.

Kim Won Hoon, an owner of a real estate consultancy, said he had been in Danang for a year and a half and he was impressed by the friendliness of the locals. Even though his business has also been affected by the pandemic, he and his co-workers have still found a way to provide help.

His group has donated 15,000 face masks, 500 freshwater bottles, 500 vitamin C bottles and 60 hand wash bottles to the public and medical staff.

"This is our heart to this city. We hope all of us can overcome this difficult times due to the epidemic," said Kim.

Michael Harris' charity group gave food and necessities to needy people in Da Nang.

Kim Won Hoon's free Vitamin C and mask stall on Tran Thanh Mai Street became familiar to the local people.

Kim Won Hoon presents medical equipment to Da Nang city.

