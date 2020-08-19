Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/08/2020 09:43:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic

23/08/2020    09:37 GMT+7

Many foreigners who are living and working in Da Nang are positively contributing to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the central city. 

A group of foreign teachers in the central city of Da Nang have pooled their resources and mobilised their friends to purchase essential goods in an effort to help underprivileged people impacted by the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

When receiving a message about locations that are in need of help, Micheal Harris from the UK forwarded the location to his volunteer team group chat so that they could discuss the plan. In the afternoon, the group went to the supermarket to buy food for those in need. Everyone wore face masks and gloves.

Người nước ngoài mua nhu yếu phẩm tiếp sức Đà Nẵng chống dịch
Người nước ngoài mua nhu yếu phẩm tiếp sức Đà Nẵng chống dịch

Members in Michael's team go to the supermarket to buy food for the needy people Da Nang.

The charity group was set up just a few days after the second wave broke out in Danang and more people have joined in. Harris said he just wanted to do something to help the city during the hard times. His friends also had the same idea so the charity group was born.

The group includes people from the UK, the US, Canada, etc. who have been living in Da Nang for 2-3 years.

“I want to do something to help when Danang is in its very difficult days. Some of my friends had the same idea and we formed this group. When there is a difficult place need help, we contributed money to buy rice, fish sauce, instant noodles ... in supermarkets to and transport goods by motorbike to the place in need," Harris said.

"I am an English teacher and have lived in Da Nang for almost 2 years. The city is wonderful, and this is how we thank the place that welcomes us and allows us to live and work,” Harris

Harris' charity group has donated hundreds of kilograms of rice, noodles, bread ... to people in difficult circumstances.

Harris notes that rice, noodles, and spices are key goods that are offered to the poor. His group has brought these items directly from major supermarkets to ensure they’re safe for local residents.
 

Người nước ngoài mua nhu yếu phẩm tiếp sức Đà Nẵng chống dịch
 
Người nước ngoài mua nhu yếu phẩm tiếp sức Đà Nẵng chống dịch

The group spends VND5 million on buying essential goods on August 18. Harris says he will continue to mobilise his contacts through social network in order to raise more funds for poor people.
 

In the past days, the locals in An Hai Bac Ward have become familiar with the free face masks and vitamin C provided on Tran Thanh Mai Street by South Korean people. They would often call out to the passers-by and give them face masks and vitamin C.

Kim Won Hoon, an owner of a real estate consultancy, said he had been in Danang for a year and a half and he was impressed by the friendliness of the locals. Even though his business has also been affected by the pandemic, he and his co-workers have still found a way to provide help.

His group has donated 15,000 face masks, 500 freshwater bottles, 500 vitamin C bottles and 60 hand wash bottles to the public and medical staff.

"This is our heart to this city. We hope all of us can overcome this difficult times due to the epidemic," said Kim.

Người nước ngoài mua nhu yếu phẩm tiếp sức Đà Nẵng chống dịch
Người nước ngoài mua nhu yếu phẩm tiếp sức Đà Nẵng chống dịch

Michael Harris' charity group gave food and necessities to needy people in Da Nang.

Người nước ngoài mua nhu yếu phẩm tiếp sức Đà Nẵng chống dịch

Kim Won Hoon's free Vitamin C and mask stall on Tran Thanh Mai Street became familiar to the local people.

Người nước ngoài mua nhu yếu phẩm tiếp sức Đà Nẵng chống dịch

Kim Won Hoon presents medical equipment to Da Nang city.

Ho Giap

Foreigners unite with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight

Foreigners unite with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight

A group of foreign teachers in Da Nang have pooled their resources and mobilised their friends to purchase essential goods in an effort to help underprivileged people impacted by the battle against the novel coronavirus.

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight

Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.

 
 

Other News

.
Passion and zeal a winning formula
Passion and zeal a winning formula
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

DamThi Minh Trang from the Le Hong Phong Gifted High School in the northern province of Nam Dinh was one of four Vietnamese contestants to win gold medals at the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad held online in Istanbul.

COVID-19: No new cases on August 23 morning, death toll at 26
COVID-19: No new cases on August 23 morning, death toll at 26
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam has registered no new coronavirus cases, both imported cases and local transmissions, during the past 12 hours, therefore keeping its tally of infections unchanged at 1,014, while the death toll remains at 26.

Woman goes from garment novice to master
Woman goes from garment novice to master
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A woman in Phu Yen Province had spent several years training labourers to become skilled garment workers, helping them escape poverty.

HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The HCM City Women's Police Team, with 58 members, are practicing motorcycle driving and traffic guide skills in preparation for the launch on August 25.

Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19
Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

More than 2,000 foreigners living in Son Tra district of the central city of Da Nang have been taken samples for Covid-19 test.

Can being tall lead to feeling isolated?
Can being tall lead to feeling isolated?
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Most people love being tall, but sometimes height is not everything. For Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Hoa, 25, from Tra Vinh, a smaller body would be a bonus. 

Hanoi Old Quarter street falls quiet amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi Old Quarter street falls quiet amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Located in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, Ma May street is continuing to face up to challenges brought about by the return of the COVID-19 epidemic, with many souvenir shops, restaurants, and travel agencies left deserted.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 22
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Health ministry orders halt to inpatient visiting in some medical facilities

Red River water level rises as Chinese dam opens floodgates
Red River water level rises as Chinese dam opens floodgates
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The water level in the Red River section in Lao Cai Province has risen significantly after a Chinese dam opened its floodgates on August 20.

Seven drug traffickers sentenced to death in Vietnam
Seven drug traffickers sentenced to death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The People’s Court of Dien Bien province, north-western Vietnam, on August 21 handed down a death sentence on seven local residents charged with smuggling and trafficking 51kg of heroin in 2019.

Hanoi closes pedestrian streets for COVID-19 prevention
Hanoi closes pedestrian streets for COVID-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

The Hanoi authorities have decided to temporarily close its pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter as of midnight August 21 in an effort to minimize large gatherings on weekends to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 cases
Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Vietnam reported two new COVID-19 infections this evening, both in Da Nang city, bring the national tally to 1,009.

Northern Vietnam on alert as Chinese dam opens floodgates
Northern Vietnam on alert as Chinese dam opens floodgates
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Sections of the Red and Duong Rivers running through northern provinces of Vietnam have seen water levels rise after China’s Madushan Dam opened its floodgates for a period of eight hours on August 20.

VND0 supermarket for needy people in Da Nang
VND0 supermarket for needy people in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

A VND0 supermarket has opened in the central city of Da Nang, the epicenter of the country’s current COVID-19 outbreak, to help poor residents overcome difficulties caused by the disease.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian August 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian August 21
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Vietnam boosts testing capacity to tackle COVID-19 outbreaks

General director of Hanoi water drainage company detained
General director of Hanoi water drainage company detained
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Investigators from the Ministry of Public Security have prosecuted and detained Vo Tien Hung, general director of Hanoi Water Drainage Company, for his alleged violations over regulations in the management and use of State assets.

HCMC: Cameras prove effective to curb littering but more detailed regulations needed
HCMC: Cameras prove effective to curb littering but more detailed regulations needed
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Nearly 200 cameras were installed in Truong Tho Ward, HCM City’s Thu Duc District as it was considered a hotspot for littering, in the last few years.

Hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown
Hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Authorities lifted a lockdown on the Ministry of Health-run E hospital in Hanoi capital late August 20, just a day after an elderly patient re-tested negative for the virus.

Five universities receive five-star UPM ranking
Five universities receive five-star UPM ranking
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

The University Performance Metrics (UPM) released by the group of scientists shows that five schools received a 5-star rating.

Patient No.994 removed from list of COVID-19 cases
Patient No.994 removed from list of COVID-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

The Health Ministry has decided to remove patient No.994, 87 years old, out of the list of COVID-19 cases after he tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 