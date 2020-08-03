Nigerian drug trafficker arrested in Tay Ninh

Border guards operating in Tay Ninh province announced on August 2 they have apprehended a Nigerian national attempting to illegally transport drugs into Vietnam from Cambodia.

Nigerian suspect at the border station

Initial reports outline how the Nigerian suspect was caught in the process of his smuggling attempt at 20:00 on July 30 at the border area in Thuan Tay village of Loi Thuan commune in Ben Cau district.

pon his arrest, he was caught carrying four kg of drugs while crossing the border into Vietnam.The drugs had been tightly wrapped inside a number of nylon bags and then hidden within his backpack.

The drug trafficker was later identified as Ekwegbalu James Nzube, a Nigerian national currently living at a hotel on To Ky street in District 12 of Ho Chi Minh City.

When questioned by police, Nzube confessed to being hired by a Nigerian friend who had tasked him with transporting the drugs haul from Cambodia into the country in exchange for a fee of US$2,000.

At present, the case remains under further investigation. VOV