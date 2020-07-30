Nightlife shutdown after Covid-19 outbreak

Bars, club, and cinemas have been suspended in Hanoi, Thua Thien-Hue and Dak Lak provinces for virus prevention after Danang outbreak.

Disinfecting a pizza restaurant in Hanoi



Ngo Van Quy, vice chairman of Hanoi People's Committee, said the risk in Hanoi was still low. The city authorities are searching for people that have made contact with the two new patients who returned from Danang. In the meantime, Hanoi authorities will suspend religious, cultural and sports events with large crowds. Online meetings are encouraged.

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung also asked to suspend bars and fairs from July 29.

The people's committees in Thua Thien-Hue and Dak Lak provinces issued an urgent document about Covid-19 prevention and control as Hue City is adjacent to Danang while a new case has been detected in Dak Lak.

Phan Ngoc Tho, chairman of Thua Thien-Hue Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, asked everyone to maintain prevention rules such as wearing face masks and washing hands regularly. Starting from July 30, bars, clubs, cinemas, massage parlours will be suspended. Crowded events will also be suspended until new notice. The provincial authorities also asked the public to scale down the scope of their weddings or funerals.

Besides special cases, all people who go to Thua Thien-Hue from outbreak areas must be quarantined. Communal authorities and police must review the people who come from outbreak areas after July 10.

On July 29, Pham Ngoc Nghi, chairman of Dak Lak Provincial People's Committee, also signed an official document to implement Covid-19 prevention tasks in the area after a new patient was detected in the province. Starting from July 30, meetings and other events that have more than 20 people in the same place will be banned. Crowded religious events are also banned.

Bars, clubs, karaoke bars, massage parlours, cinemas, internet shops and gyms will be suspended. Restaurants must strictly follow regulations issued by the health sector.

Buon Ma Thuot City authorities were asked to work with the police and the Department of Transport to search and quarantine people who made contact with the new patient. People who have been to Danang must complete their health declaration forms. The health sector, police and military were asked to tighten border monitoring to prevent illegal crossing. Two quarantine centre in Dak Lak will be reopened again by July 30.

Tay Nguyen Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology was asked for support to the local health sector to control the outbreak and ensure the safety of the medical staff. Dtinews