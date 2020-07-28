Nine detained for illegally entering from Cambodia

Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai have detained nine people for illegally entering from Cambodia.

The Dong Nai Provincial Lung Hospital.

Director of the Dong Nai Provincial Department of Health, Phan Huy Anh Vu, reported on Monday evening that the group was found when arriving by boat to Tri An Lake.

"They travelled on a small boat from the Tonlé Sap to Vinh Cuu District," the official said. "They have been taken to quarantine at the Dong Nai Provincial Lung Hospital."

According to the Dong Nai Provincial Centre for Diseases Control, they have just taken samples for viral testing from 65 crew members on four vessels docking the Co Dau A3 Port from China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Indonesia. They all have good health.

At present, there are 13 people being quarantined in the province after returning from overseas. Dtinews