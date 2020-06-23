Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/06/2020 23:16:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Nine fishermen missing in Indonesia after boat accident

 
 
23/06/2020    21:47 GMT+7

Nine fishermen are missing in Indonesia after their boat sank off waters of Sumatra island.

Nine fishermen missing in Indonesia after boat accident hinh anh 1

A man approaches a capsized boat (File photo: www.thejakartapost.com)

Indonesian search and rescue forces on June 23 said that the incident was due to bad weather and high waves off the island’s northwestern coast.

Their locations are yet to be identified as poor weather hinders the search for them.

The incident took place one day after a vessel carrying 16 fishermen capsized near Anak Krakatau volcano in Sunda Strait which separates the two islands of Sumatra and Java.

 

Nine of them were rescued while the rest are still missing.

Maritime accidents are common in Indonesia due to lax safety standards.

In January, 10 people went missing after a boat carrying 20 migrant workers to neighbouring Malaysia capsized off the coast of Sumatra island./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Ministry of Education and Trainning develops standard for universities
Ministry of Education and Trainning develops standard for universities
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training is to implement the Vietnam National Qualifications Framework (VQF).

Boy lauded for clearing trash from clogged drains in southern Vietnam
Boy lauded for clearing trash from clogged drains in southern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A boy in Long Thanh District, the southern province of Dong Nai, has been widely praised after a clip of him clearing trash from a clogged storm drain on June 16 went viral on social media.

Japanese language centre founded in central Vietnam
Japanese language centre founded in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The first Japanese language studies and culture research faculty in the central and Central Highlands region has been set up at the Da Nang-based Dong A College, providing human resource education and co-operation between Vietnam and Japan.

Hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in HCM City
Hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

Regions throughout northern and central Vietnam, including Hanoi, continued to endure a hot spell for the second time this year with temperatures in some places reaching 42 degrees Celsius, 

HCM City gang gets caught after robbery
HCM City gang gets caught after robbery
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A gang of bandits who stole more than VND35 billion (US$1.5 million) in HCM City has been arrested thanks to tip-offs from the public, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Monday.

Unexploded bomb from American War pulled from Hanoi's Red River
Unexploded bomb from American War pulled from Hanoi's Red River
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Hanoi military personnel salvaged and safely disposed of a US-made unexploded 1.6m-long bomb from the Red River on Monday.

Innocent families demand VND38bn in compensation
Innocent families demand VND38bn in compensation
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Two families in Vinh Phuc Province have asked for a compensation of nearly VND38bn (USD1.6m) from local authorities for having wrongfully sentenced three men to prisons 40 years ago.

High-tech fraud ring in Hue busted by police
High-tech fraud ring in Hue busted by police
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

A high-tech fraud ring has been busted by the Police Unit for High-Tech Crime Prevention of Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Vietnam goes through 68 straight days with no community COVID-19 infections
Vietnam goes through 68 straight days with no community COVID-19 infections
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Five months after the first COVID-19 infections were reported in Vietnam, the number of confirmed cases in the country reached 349 as of June 23 morning, with no new cases reported overnight.

Trust Bank swindle case appeal resumes
Trust Bank swindle case appeal resumes
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Supreme Court yesterday (June 22) began hearing the second phase of the appeal in the misappropriation case at Dai Tin Bank, or Trust Bank, which caused a loss of VNĐ1.338 trillion (US$57.51 million).  

Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam
Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation notified the Vietnamese Embassy on June 22 of the termination of the validity of a March diplomatic note on restricting cross-border travel between the two countries.

US soldier accused of planning attack on own unit
US soldier accused of planning attack on own unit
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Ethan Melzer stands accused of sending information about his US Army unit to a neo-Nazi group.

Two Taiwanese prosecuted for trafficking 600 kilos of meth
Two Taiwanese prosecuted for trafficking 600 kilos of meth
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Procuracy has launched criminal proceedings against two Taiwanese drug traffickers.

Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Foreign tech workers, non-agricultural seasonal helpers, au pairs and executives will be affected.

COVID-19: British pilot to be discharged from hospital
COVID-19: British pilot to be discharged from hospital
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines named Stephen Cameron, is expected to be discharged from hospital and return to his homeland in the UK soon, doctors at Cho Ray Hospital have said.

Da Nang university students win first prize at investor-style pitch competition
Da Nang university students win first prize at investor-style pitch competition
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The student team of Da Nang University of Technology won first prize in the 2nd annual investor-style pitch competition, Maker to Entrepreneur: Venture Demo Day, held on Monday (June 22) at the American Center in HCM City.

Seattle to end police-free protest zone after shootings
Seattle to end police-free protest zone after shootings
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Mayor Jenny Durkan says the violence is "increasingly difficult" for businesses and residents.

PM orders recent hikes in household electricity bill under scrutiny
PM orders recent hikes in household electricity bill under scrutiny
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Electricity of Vietnam to review recent hikes in household electricity bill, stressing that mistakes that affect people’s rights must be avoided and violations, if any, must be strictly handled.

More than 355 people isolated to contain diphtheria
More than 355 people isolated to contain diphtheria
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Hundreds of people have been isolated after an outbreak of diphtheria.

Dong Thap Province keen on switching to efficient irrigation
Dong Thap Province keen on switching to efficient irrigation
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Dong Thap has encouraged farmers and farming companies to improve the efficiency of their irrigation to increase yields and reduces costs.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 