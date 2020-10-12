Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Nine more Indian nationals test positive for coronavirus in Vietnam

14/10/2020    12:13 GMT+7

Nine more Indian experts who recently landed in Vietnam have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

According to a report from the committee, the newly-found cases belong to a group of 49 Indian experts who arrived in Vietnam at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on October 6. They were sent to a quarantine area in Dong Thap Province upon arrival.

Their samples were taken for viral testing on October 7 and five were confirmed positive for coronavirus.

On the evening of October 13, the second viral testing results showed that nine more came positive.

The 14 Indian men have been sent to Sa Dec General Hospital for treatment and are now in a stable condition.

 

The 49 Indian people are all young experts and workers who arrived in Vietnam to work at Sa Dec Industrial Zone in Dong Thap Province.

As of 6am on October 14, a total of 1,025 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital. There have been 35 deaths, most of them being the elderly with serious underlying diseases.

The country has gone 41 days without reporting any new case in the community.

At present, 13,845 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from virus-hit areas are being monitored at hospitals, quarantine facilities, and at home. Dtinews

 
 

HCM City receives first train for Metro Line No 1
HCM City receives first train for Metro Line No 1
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on October 13 to receive the first train for the city’s Metro Line No 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien).

Airlines adjust schedules due to Storm Nangka
Airlines adjust schedules due to Storm Nangka
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnamese airlines have announced adjustments to their flight schedules on October 14 as the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam directed the closure of Vinh and Tho Xuan airports from 12:00-21:00 on the day due to Storm Nangka.

1,000 people deployed for hydropower plant landslide rescue
1,000 people deployed for hydropower plant landslide rescue
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Up to 1,000 people have been sent to search people missing in connection with the landslides at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Woman devotes her life to disabled and stray animals
Woman devotes her life to disabled and stray animals
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A woman in HCM City has been feeding and looking after disabled and stray cats and dogs in the city for years.

VIETNAM NEWS 13/10
VIETNAM NEWS 13/10
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Hanoi and HCM City record rising hand-foot-mouth cases

Victims of human trafficking repatriated
Victims of human trafficking repatriated
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Thao (not her real name) from the northern province of Vinh Phuc was a victim of human trafficking.

Vocational training graduates in high demand
Vocational training graduates in high demand
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Graduates of vocational schools have many job opportunities due to businesses' increasing demand for workers with practical skills.

Citizen chip-mounted identity cards must use advanced technology
Citizen chip-mounted identity cards must use advanced technology
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Minister of Public Security will decide the form and material for citizen chip-mounted identity cards. Under a request from the Prime Minister, the cards will use advanced technology to ensure security and safety.

Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in central provinces as new typhoon approaches
Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in central provinces as new typhoon approaches
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Ongoing heavy rains and flooding has killed 20 people in central provinces, and 14 more have been reported missing in central provinces, as the country braces for the seventh typhoon to hit this year.

Typhoon Nangka to affect northern localities
Typhoon Nangka to affect northern localities
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Typhoon Nangka, the seventh arising in the East Sea so far this year, is moving west-northwest at a speed of about 20km over the next 24 hours and is likely to gain strength, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Vietnamese citizens join COVID-19 vaccination programme in Russia
Vietnamese citizens join COVID-19 vaccination programme in Russia
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Eleven Vietnamese citizens working in Moscow, Russia have volunteered to join a Sputnik V vaccine programme to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

VND5.3 trillion section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
VND5.3 trillion section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

The Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section of Hanoi’s Ring Road No 3, using ODA loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was officially opened to traffic on October 11 after two years and four months of construction.

Shopping online has a high price-tag
Shopping online has a high price-tag
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

The restrictions that resulted from the outbreak of COVID-19 saw keen online shopper Hoang Lan Phuong, a 32-year-old official in Hanoi, buy even more than usual with just a few taps on her phone.

East Sea likely to see formation of two storms this week
East Sea likely to see formation of two storms this week
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Two consecutive storms are forecast to emerge from the East Sea later this week, with the current tropical depression likely to strengthen into typhoon No. 7, 

Vietnamese consume double recommended salt intake level daily: health official
Vietnamese consume double recommended salt intake level daily: health official
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Tran Quoc Bao, head of the Non-communicable Diseases Control Division under the Ministry of Health's General Department of Preventive Medicine, talks to local media on the health risks of eating too much salt.

Rehab home for children with cerebral palsy in Ninh Binh
Rehab home for children with cerebral palsy in Ninh Binh
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

In the northern province of Ninh Binh, there is a special home for children suffering from cerebral palsy where they receive intensive care and assistance to fight the disease and integrate into the community.

Mekong Delta farmers hit hard by late floods
Mekong Delta farmers hit hard by late floods
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

The current water level on the upstream rivers in the Mekong Delta is very low at present, affecting the livelihood of local residents.

VIETNAM NEWS 12/10
VIETNAM NEWS 12/10
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens

The capital's new look on the banks of the Red River
The capital's new look on the banks of the Red River
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

The construction of billion-USD dollar infrastructure projects will spur growth on the two sides of the Red River, promising to create a miracle for Hanoi’s real estate market in the coming time.

University's high standards cause a shock
University's high standards cause a shock
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Universities across the country on Sunday afternoon began publishing their benchmark score from high school exams for new entrants.

