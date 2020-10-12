Nine more Indian nationals test positive for coronavirus in Vietnam

Nine more Indian experts who recently landed in Vietnam have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

According to a report from the committee, the newly-found cases belong to a group of 49 Indian experts who arrived in Vietnam at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on October 6. They were sent to a quarantine area in Dong Thap Province upon arrival.

Their samples were taken for viral testing on October 7 and five were confirmed positive for coronavirus.

On the evening of October 13, the second viral testing results showed that nine more came positive.

The 14 Indian men have been sent to Sa Dec General Hospital for treatment and are now in a stable condition.

The 49 Indian people are all young experts and workers who arrived in Vietnam to work at Sa Dec Industrial Zone in Dong Thap Province.

As of 6am on October 14, a total of 1,025 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital. There have been 35 deaths, most of them being the elderly with serious underlying diseases.

The country has gone 41 days without reporting any new case in the community.

At present, 13,845 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from virus-hit areas are being monitored at hospitals, quarantine facilities, and at home. Dtinews