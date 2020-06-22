No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 67 days

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making it the 67th straight day without any community infections as of 6am on June 22, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the 349 confirmed cases so far, 209 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

No fatalities have been recorded so far, while 327 patient, or 93.7 percent of the total cases, have been given the all-clear.

A total of 6,519 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and came from pandemic-hit areas are under medical monitoring or quarantine at hospitals, medical stations and at home.

Among 22 active patients, two have tested negative for the coronavirus once while four negative at least twice.

According to the steering committee, Vietnam has well controlled the disease, but there remains a high risk of the disease breaking out again, in view of the complicated pandemic situation in other countries.

The committee requires disease prevention and control forces to stay vigilant to deal with possible new situations.

People are advised to continue following prevention measures in the new normal state.

Post-COVID-19: HCM City firms recruit more workers

A number of firms in Ho Chi Minh City are planning to reboot production and trade as well as recruit more workers after COVID-19 has been under control.

On June 26, the Youth Employment Services (YES) Centre and the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City will hold a recruitment festival, with 80 domestic and foreign enterprises along with 4,000 students taking part, giving them job offers in information technology, mechanical engineering, automobiles, electronics, environment, construction, economy-finance, and hospitality services, among others.

The Saigon Hi-Tech Park Training Centre also plans to hold the first employment festival on June 27, making it easier for businesses to seek suitable workers.

It will also partner with firms to offer short-term training courses at low cost, thus equipping workers with basic expertise before they are officially hired.

Also in June, the Ho Chi Minh City Employment Services Centre (ESC) launched the second job transaction floor on its portal http://vieclamhcm.net with over 1,000 offers of average salaries of 7-10 million VND (300 – 430 USD) per month.

ESC Director Le Thi Kieu Phuong said job seekers will have chances to receive free job recommendations or be invited to interviews when necessary.