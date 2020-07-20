No local infections of coronavirus in Vietnam for 95 straight days

Vietnam marked the 95th straight day without community transmission of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on July 20 morning,

and there were also no new infection cases overnight to report, said the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

A health worker checks body temperature for a foreigner quarantined at a hotel in Vinh Yen city of Vinh Phuc province

Up to 243 of the 382 confirmed patients are imported cases who were quarantined upon arrival.

Meanwhile, 357 patients or 93.2 percent have recovered from the disease, and there are no related deaths.

Most of the 26 remainders are in stable condition, including seven negative for the virus once and four others at least twice.

There are 11,697 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas in quarantine at present, including 141 in hospitals, 10,486 in other quarantine sites, and 1,070 at home or accommodation facilities.