14/07/2020 23:29:42 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
No new case of COVID-19 on July 14

14/07/2020    22:25 GMT+7

No new case of COVID-19 was reported in Vietnam during the day of July 14, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

No new case of COVID-19 on July 14 hinh anh 1

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The total number of cases remains at 373 as of 6pm on July 14, of which 233 were imported.

The country has gone through 89 consecutive days without any local transmission of the epidemic.

A total of 352 patients of COVID-19 have recovered, and there has been no death.

 

Among the remaining patients, four have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and two negative at least twice.

There are 13,357 people quarantined nationwide.

Vietnam has been well controlling the epidemic, the steering committee said, while again stressing that high risks of transmission from outside remain high.

It urges people to continue applying epidemic prevention measures, including washing hands, keeping a distance of at least 1m from others, and avoiding crowded places.VNA

 
 

