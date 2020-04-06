Vietnam: No new cases of COVID-19 reported for second successive morning

For the second morning in a row, no new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Vietnam.



People who were previously in quarantine head home from a centre in Hanoi’s Hoang Mai District on Sunday afternoon after being given the all-clear.

The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on Monday morning there were zero infections reported overnight.

This is only the second time the country has been able to record no cases in its daily update since March 6.

The results are polar opposites from those released last month. On March 22, 19 people tested positive for the disease, the highest amount detected on one day.

One new case was reported on Sunday evening but the patient, a Vietnamese student who had been studying in the UK, was immediately quarantined on his arrival.

So far, the amount of people nationwide carrying the virus remains at 241. Of those, 149 are Vietnamese nationals who have returned home from overseas and 61 cases are connected to the Bach Mai hospital in Hanoi.

There are 67,273 people currently in quarantine. Among these, 1,277 people are being monitored at hospitals, 23,922 people are quarantined at centres or other establishments and 42,004 are self-quarantined at home.

Among 150 patients are under treatment at 21 health facilities, 29 ones have negative results for the first time while 23 others have negative results for the second time.

A 64-year-old woman who was in a serious condition after catching the virus, is also showing signs of recovery.

According to the Ministry of Health, 91 people who were carrying the virus have made a full recovery. — VNS

