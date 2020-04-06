Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/04/2020 13:05:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam: No new cases of COVID-19 reported for second successive morning

 
 
06/04/2020    08:25 GMT+7

For the second morning in a row, no new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Vietnam.

Vietnam: No new cases of COVID-19 reported for second successive morning


People who were previously in quarantine head home from a centre in Hanoi’s Hoang Mai District on Sunday afternoon after being given the all-clear.

For the second morning in a row, no new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Viet Nam.

The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on Monday morning there were zero infections reported overnight.

This is only the second time the country has been able to record no cases in its daily update since March 6.

The results are polar opposites from those released last month. On March 22, 19 people tested positive for the disease, the highest amount detected on one day.

One new case was reported on Sunday evening but the patient, a Vietnamese student who had been studying in the UK, was immediately quarantined on his arrival.

So far, the amount of people nationwide carrying the virus remains at 241. Of those, 149 are Vietnamese nationals who have returned home from overseas and 61 cases are connected to the Bach Mai hospital in Hanoi.

 

There are 67,273 people currently in quarantine. Among these, 1,277 people are being monitored at hospitals, 23,922 people are quarantined at centres or other establishments and 42,004 are self-quarantined at home.

Among 150 patients are under treatment at 21 health facilities, 29 ones have negative results for the first time while 23 others have negative results for the second time.

A 64-year-old woman who was in a serious condition after catching the virus, is also showing signs of recovery.  

According to the Ministry of Health, 91 people who were carrying the virus have made a full recovery. — VNS

COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos

COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 5 informed Vietnam citizens of new entry-exit regulations the Lao Government has issued as an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic

12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic

Times of crisis can often bring out the best in people. As the COVID-19 situation becomes more and more complicated in Vietnam, many have stepped up to help doctors and their communities, any way they can. 

 
 

Other News

.
Five places in Hanoi you can order cream cheese garlic bread while social distancing
Five places in Hanoi you can order cream cheese garlic bread while social distancing
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Is your favourite coffee shop closed? The restaurant you love to eat at shut right now? Don’t worry too much, we have option for you. 

12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

Times of crisis can often bring out the best in people. As the COVID-19 situation becomes more and more complicated in Vietnam, many have stepped up to help doctors and their communities, any way they can. 

COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos
COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 5 informed Vietnam citizens of new entry-exit regulations the Lao Government has issued as an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 to force millions of Southeast Asian labourers to lose jobs
COVID-19 to force millions of Southeast Asian labourers to lose jobs
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Millions of labourers in Southeast Asia could lose their jobs as economies grind to a halt due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Rural colleges with low enrolment rates seek mergers with large universities
Rural colleges with low enrolment rates seek mergers with large universities
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Many provincial universities and colleges are planning to merge with large universities to improve their enrolment rates and quality standards.

British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery
British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery
VIDEOicon  11 giờ trước 

“Cảm ơn, cảm ơn, cảm ơn”. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.” They were the words repeated over and over by a British man as he was discharged from the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital on Sunday after making a full recovery from COVID-19.

Life goes on in isolated hospital
Life goes on in isolated hospital
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Some 3,500 patients have been locked down in Bach Mai Hospital since March 28, including 800 in a serious condition, following an outbreak of COVID-19 with 25 cases confirmed so far.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

Only one new case of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam on April 5
Only one new case of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam on April 5
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health at 6pm, April 5 announced one new case of Covid-19 infection in Vietnam, raising the total number to 241.

No one left behind: Hà Nội's dialysis patients get help amid COVID-19
No one left behind: Hà Nội's dialysis patients get help amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Dialysis patients at Hà Nội-based Bạch Mai Hospital have seen their difficulties increase in recent days, because not only do they have to self-quarantine but also follow medical treatment and take measures to avoid the SARS-CoV2 virus.

Five shot dead in Russia for 'talking loudly'
Five shot dead in Russia for 'talking loudly'
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Police say the shooter opened fire on a group of people gathered outside his house.

Over 100 foreigners thank Vietnam after 14-day quarantine ends
Over 100 foreigners thank Vietnam after 14-day quarantine ends
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

As many as 120 foreigners have expressed their grateful thanks for Vietnamese assistance and support when they were allowed to leave for home from a concentrated quarantine camp in Ho Chi Minh City on April 4.

Hanoi moves to crack down on COVID-19 law-breakers
Hanoi moves to crack down on COVID-19 law-breakers
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Large fines of up to VND20 million are set to be imposed on individuals and organisations that break regulations on social distancing in the capital city of Hanoi in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: Australia launches criminal investigation into Ruby Princess
Coronavirus: Australia launches criminal investigation into Ruby Princess
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Passengers from the Ruby Princess disembarked in Sydney without knowing the coronavirus was on board.

Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy
Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

No local residents could be spotted participating in their morning exercise around Hoan Kiem lake, also known as Sword lake, in Hanoi capital on the morning of April 4, three days after the order on social distancing came into force.

Vietnam to suspend labour export until end of April
Vietnam to suspend labour export until end of April
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on April 5 asked the Overseas Labour Management Department to order businesses to suspend sending workers abroad until the end of April.

Nearly 600 people finish quarantine time in Hanoi
Nearly 600 people finish quarantine time in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  05/04/2020 

580 overseas Vietnamese students, overseas Vietnamese and workers returning to Vietnam late March completed their 14-day quarantine period at a housing area for students in Hoang Mai district, Hanoi on April 4.

Restaurant suggestions for delivery services in HCM City
Restaurant suggestions for delivery services in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

The ability to order food online will help people limit the amount they go out during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, with Ho Chi Minh City being home to a number of fantastic restaurants that provide shipment services.

Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas
Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas
VIDEOicon  05/04/2020 

Over the past few weeks, while a large number of overseas Vietnamese students have returned home amid COVID-19 concerns, others have decided to stay on in their host countries. 

Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life
Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life
VIDEOicon  04/04/2020 

The pandemic is threatening the entire human race. Practicing physical distance is what we need to do to protect every individual, our beloved families in the whole society.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 