No new cases recorded on late Sept. 20, keeping COVID-19 tally unchanged

The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam remained at 1,068 as of 6pm of September 20, as there were no new infections to report over the last 12 hours.

Among all the cases, 691 are domestically infected cases, including 551 recorded since the new outbreak began on July 25, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Passengers wait to handle boarding procedures at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on September 19

While 942 patients have recovered, 35 have succumbed from the coronavirus disease, mostly elderly people with serious underlying health conditions.

Fourteen of those still under treatment have tested negative for the virus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 once, three others twice and 22 thrice.

The number of people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine is gradually decreasing, 24,396 at present, including 410 in hospitals, 14,790 in other concentrated quarantine sites, and 9,196 at home or accommodation facilities.

September 20 is the 18th straight day without community transmission of the coronavirus in Vietnam.

VNA