Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/05/2020 12:36:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

No new community cases in VN for 24 days, leading doctors discuss lung transplant for British pilot

 
 
10/05/2020    20:11 GMT+7

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on Sunday afternoon, marking 24 days without community transmission in the country, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

    Doctors from four leading hospitals across Việt Nam attended the consultation meeting Sunday morning. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn

    The country’s tally remains at 288, 148 out of which were imported cases that have been quarantined upon arrival.

    A total of 11,130 people, who either returned from abroad or have come into close contact with confirmed cases, are being quarantined and have their health closely observed.

    A total of 241 patients have recovered, six patients have tested negative once for SARS-CoV-2, while another 14 cases tested negative more than twice for the virus.

    Vietnam continues to record no deaths from COVID-19 since the first case was reported in the country on January 23.

    Meanwhile, a British pilot remains in critical condition while leading Vietnamese doctors from top hospitals in the country held a telemedicine conference on Sunday morning to find optimal ways to conduct a lung transplant for the patient.

    The 43-year-old male patient remains the most difficult COVID-19 case in Việt Nam, with a complicated disease progression since he was hospitalised in mid-March at HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases. He tested negative for the coronavirus many times during treatment duration only to relapse again a few days later.

    The doctors noted that the patient is 1.83m tall and weighs 100kg, resulting in a body mass index (BMI) of 30.1, i.e. slightly obese, which might be a considerable risk factor for severe COVID-19 according to international studies.

    The patient constantly suffers from high fever, respiratory problems, and recently, serious blood clots and multiple organ failures due to "cytokine storm" syndrome – an over-reactive immune response where the immune system starts attacking even healthy cells and organs besides the infected part.

    The patient was also resistant to all of the coagulant drugs currently being used in the country, and the Vietnamese Ministry of Health had to order rare drugs from abroad for his treatment.

    X-ray scans show extensive damage on both sides of the patient’s lungs.

    During 53 days in treatment, he needed to be placed on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) for 34 days and currently cannot breathe unassisted.

     

    The latest nasal swab on Saturday morning showed the patient remained positive for SARS-CoV-2 after five consecutive tests were negative in previous days.

    The telehealth conference drew the participation of leading Vietnamese doctors, including Professor Nguyễn Gia Bình, an expert on intensive care, Professor Trần Bình Giang, director of Việt Nam-Germany Friendship Hospital, and Professor Nguyễn Hữu Ước, an expert on heart and lung transplants also from the hospital.

    Lương Ngọc Khuê, head of the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment under the Ministry of Health, said that the professional consultation discussed the patient’s situation, set out criteria for an appropriate lung to be transplanted, and prepared for surgery as soon as the conditions are met.

    Khuê said that due to the patient’s weight, finding a suitable organ is not easy, as the difference between the height and weight of the donor and the recipient, or the size of the donated organ with the original counterpart should not exceed 20 per cent, not to mention immunity or other biochemical factors.

    The Ministry of Health assigned the Việt Nam National Coordinating Centre for Human Organ Transplantation to act as the focal point for the whole transplant operation, acting in collaboration with 103 Hospital, 108 Hospital, and Việt Nam-Germany Hospital – medical facilities that have successfully performed lung transplants on either live or dead donors, as well as Chợ Rẫy Hospital, HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the Central Lung Hospital.

    The patient is recommended by the experts to be moved to Chợ Rẫy Hospital for further intensive care and potential transplant operation.

    Khuê told Tuổi trẻ (Youth) newspaper that the Vietnamese Government is currently covering the treatment costs and will soon speak with the British embassy in Việt Nam on the issue.

    The newspaper estimated that the treatment costs for the British pilot since the day of hospitalisation has now totalled nearly VNĐ5 billion (US$216,400).

    Regarding Patient 19, another critical case under treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội, the treatment subcommittee of the National Steering Committee said that the patient is being placed on non-invasive oxygen ventilator and shows encouraging signs of progress.

    She is not suffering from fever, while blood pressure remains stable. She can converse well with doctors and nurses, can eat meals and drink water on her own.

    Patient 19 is the one undergoing the longest treatment in Việt Nam since she was admitted to the hospital on March 3. During more than two months of treatment, her condition has at multiple times declined into a critical state. Medical reports said her cardiovascular activities nearly came to a complete halt three times and she needed to be put on ECMO for survival.

    However, thanks to the frequent consultations from the leading doctors all over the country and the attentive care from the Tropical Hospital’s medical staff, she has overcome the critical state and is well on the path to recovery. — VNS

     
     

    Other News

    .
    Around 670,000 labourers lose jobs in first four months
    Around 670,000 labourers lose jobs in first four months
    SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

    As many as 670,000 employees lost their jobs in the first four months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Department of Employment under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

    University enrolment regulations for 2020 declared
    University enrolment regulations for 2020 declared
    SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

    University enrolment regulations for the 2020 intake will be adjusted to improve limitations in the university entrance exam last year, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recently declared.

    HCM City education authorities tell schools to negotiate tuition fees for closure period with parents
    HCM City education authorities tell schools to negotiate tuition fees for closure period with parents
    SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

    The HCM City Department of Education and Training has told private schools to negotiate with students’ parents the tuition fees they need to pay for the closure period following complaints that many schools are demanding unreasonable amounts.

    The long 2.5-month fight against COVID-19
    The long 2.5-month fight against COVID-19
    SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

    When 36-year-old Dang Van Be, Vietnam’s 137th COVID-19 patient who returned from Germany, finally went home on April 22 after testing negative for SARS-CoV-2 for the sixth time, he had no idea he'd be hospitalised again

    Mountainous schools lose students to early marriages after social distancing
    Mountainous schools lose students to early marriages after social distancing
    SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

    Many students at a secondary school in Dak Nong Province were married during the long holiday and haven't returned to classes after the school reopened.

    Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
    Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
    FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

    The daughter of a Filipino fisherman who has been rescued after 17 days adrift has thanked the Vietnamese authorities for helping to save her father.

    VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade
    VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade
    SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

    The feasibility study for Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s runway upgrade has been submitted to the Ministry of Transport for consideration.

    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 10
    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 10
    SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

    Vietnam sees no new COVID-19 cases on May 10 morning

    Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces
    Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces
    SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

    Heavy rains and whirlwinds killed one person and injured eight others in the northern midland province of Phu Tho from May 8 night to early May 9.

    Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
    Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
    PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

    Buddhist dignitaries and followers attended a ceremony held by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi on May 7 to celebrate Lord Buddha’s 2564th birth anniversary.

    Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
    Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
    SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

    Lieutenant General Ho Thanh Dinh, Director of the Police Department of Management of Prison, Compulsory Re-education Centre and Reformatory (C10) under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), writes about the measures the national prison system

    VN Directorate for Roads to strengthen quality of driving instructors
    VN Directorate for Roads to strengthen quality of driving instructors
    SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

    Driving instructors who are found to be unqualified or fail to attend teaching courses will have their certificates revoked and be dismissed, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) has said.

    Two officials charged with land management violations
    Two officials charged with land management violations
    SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

    The Investigation Police Agency in central Phu Yen Province has started legal proceedings over two officials in Song Cau Town for their violations on land management.

    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 9
    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 9
    SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

    Vietnamese citizens return home safely from US

    Lung transplant considered for ailing British COVID-19 patient
    Lung transplant considered for ailing British COVID-19 patient
    SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

    The Ministry of Health (MoH) is considering a lung transplant for a British man infected with COVID-19, who was the 91st patient and also the most severe case in the country.

    Supreme People’s Court upholds verdict and death penalty for Ho Duy Hai
    Supreme People’s Court upholds verdict and death penalty for Ho Duy Hai
    SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

    The Vietnamese Supreme People’s Court on Friday rejected the request of Supreme People’s Procuracy to re-investigate Ho Duy Hai’s case.

    Online enrollment to be used for 2020-2021 school year in HCM City
    Online enrollment to be used for 2020-2021 school year in HCM City
    SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

    The HCM City Department of Education and Training has directed all schools in the city to apply online enrollment for the next school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Vietnamese officer makes masks for UN staff in central Africa
    Vietnamese officer makes masks for UN staff in central Africa
    SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

    Vietnamese Lt Col Nguyen Thi Lien has taken it upon herself to help out – by making masks for her colleagues stationed in Central Africa. 

    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 8
    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 8
    SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

    Export of drugs used for COVID-19 treatment to be resumed

    Students return to school with anti-droplet face shields
    Students return to school with anti-droplet face shields
    SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

    In an effort to prevent coronavirus spread, many schools are telling their students to wear anti droplet face shields.

    More News
    . Latest news

    © Copyright of VietNamNet Global

    Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

     
     
     
    Leave your comment on an article

    OR QUICK LOGIN

    Have you account ? Register  now.
     
     
     