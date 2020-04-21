Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 05:14:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

No new COVID-19 cases for 5.5 days straight, WHO official commends VN's response

 
 
22/04/2020    00:38 GMT+7

Vietnam continued to record no new COVID-19 cases for five and a half days, according to Tuesday's afternoon report, while experts urged continued observance of social distancing measures.

    Hanoians doexerciseat public gardens near their residential areas on April 20. Health experts and authorities continueto urge people to practise hygiene and social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

    So far, the country has reported a total of 268 cases, with 216 cases – accounting for more than 81 per cent – already recovered.

    12 confirmed positive cases in treatment have tested negative for the virus in the first test, while eight others’ second tests have returned negative.

    To date, there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in Việt Nam.

    75,799 people are being placed under various forms of quarantine – 268 at hospitals, 15,268 at concentrated quarantine camps and 60,163 are isolated at home.

     

    Also today, during a press briefing, World Health Organisation (WHO) Western Pacific Director, Takeshi Kasai, praised Việt Nam’s strong government leadership and cooperation among the people in implementing measures to curb the pandemic.

    The health expert has also recommended that Việt Nam could start to cautiously look at easing restrictions meant to slow the virus spread, but not lifting them all at the same time, based on considerations of the disease’s characteristics, level of public awareness, the national health system’s response and access to healthcare.

    Trần Đắc Phu, Senior Advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre under the Ministry of Health, said that no new cases was certainly “good news,” but cautioned that it was still too soon to let guards down as risks of community transmission cases remained.

    He called for effectively managing of all entries into the country, especially via land border routes.

    The senior epidemiologist said that there was a chance of COVID-19 cases out in the community because many cases might only have very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, which means there still might be a chance of small, local outbreaks.

    The health expert called on the public to continue practising proper hygiene and social distancing measures, such as wearing masks, washing hands with soap or disinfectant liquid, avoiding close contact with others and keeping a safe distance of two metres, avoiding crowds and large gatherings, and refraining from going outside unless in necessary cases. — VNS

     
     

    Other News

    .
    Irish court tries man for suspected connection with Essex lorry deaths
    Irish court tries man for suspected connection with Essex lorry deaths
    SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

    Irish police said Ronan Hughes, who had been arrested in the country for his accused connection with the death of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a refrigerated lorry in Essex last October, appeared at Dublin's High Court today.

    Coronavirus: Italy PM Conte says lockdown exit plan coming
    Coronavirus: Italy PM Conte says lockdown exit plan coming
    SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

    On Tuesday, Italy recorded a drop in the number of people currently infected for the second day in a row.

    HCM City seeks to be listed among medium-risk cities for COVID-19 transmission
    HCM City seeks to be listed among medium-risk cities for COVID-19 transmission
    SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

    HCM City is seeking approval to be removed from the list of 12 provinces and cities at high risk of COVID-19 transmission and instead be placed at a medium risk level after April 22,

    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 21
    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 21
    SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

    Vietnamese believe the country will recover quickly after COVID-19

    Five people arrested in HCM City loan shark apps bust worth $4.2 million
    Five people arrested in HCM City loan shark apps bust worth $4.2 million
    SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

    HCM City Police have broken up a payday loan ring headed by Chinese nationals, with some 60,000 debtors suffering cutthroat interest rates of 1,095 per cent per year.

    Vesak 2020 celebration to be held online
    Vesak 2020 celebration to be held online
    SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

    The 2020 Vesak Festival will be broadcast live on Youtube, Facebook, Butta and Phatsuonline, as well as An Vien TV due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off
    Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off
    SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

    The northern province of Thai Binh and Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau were the two first localities in Vietnam to let students return to schools on Monday after an extended closure due to COVID-19.

    Few provinces resume passenger coaches despite eased restrictions
    Few provinces resume passenger coaches despite eased restrictions
    SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

    From April 17, inter-provincial passenger coaches can travel between 35 provinces at low risk of COVID-19 infection, but so far, few coach operators have resumed operations.

    Elderly thrilled with pension deliveries
    Elderly thrilled with pension deliveries
    SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

    Nguyen Dac Tuu, 76, of Nguyen Trai Ward, Ha Dong District, Hanoi, was very happy when his pension for April and May was brought to him at home.

    COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
    COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
    PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

    Like in the midland or lowland regions, ‘Rice ATMs’ have also been set up in mountainous areas to share difficulties with local minority people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    Coronavirus lockdown protest: What's behind the US demonstrations?
    Coronavirus lockdown protest: What's behind the US demonstrations?
    SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

    Why these Americans protesting during a pandemic - explained.

    Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
    Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
    SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

    A policewoman and two frontline coronavirus workers were among the 18 victims who died.

    Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
    Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
    SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

    An outpouring of support has been shown for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, including providing free rice for underprivileged people and supporting poor teachers and students.

    New decree aims to tackle Vietnamese labourers illegally staying overseas
    New decree aims to tackle Vietnamese labourers illegally staying overseas
    SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

    A new Government decree has been issued detailing increased fines for agencies that illegally send workers overseas and for workers who overstay their permits.

    Coronavirus: Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases
    Coronavirus: Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases
    SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

    The small but symbolic fall is a "positive development" in the fight against the virus, officials say.

    Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident
    Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident
    SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

    A man wanted in connection with the death of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in Ireland, according to Essex police.

    Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
    Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
    FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

    Vu Binh may return to Vietnam before getting his master's degree certificate from Australia’s Queensland University of Technology (QTU) as commencement has been indefinitely delayed.

    Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection
    Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection
    SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

    Schools will stay closed if the COVID-19 situation in the local area remains high risk, while those classified as low risk will consider local circumstances in deciding upon a reopening date, said an education official.

    Coronavirus: How long does it take to recover?
    Coronavirus: How long does it take to recover?
    SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

    Recovery from Covid-19 can be a lengthy process, depending on how seriously people get the virus.

    Coronavirus: The fear of being sentenced to a Kenyan quarantine centre
    Coronavirus: The fear of being sentenced to a Kenyan quarantine centre
    SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

    Kenyans worry about being put into coronavirus quarantine where conditions are said to be like prison.

    More News
    . Latest news

    © Copyright of VietNamNet Global

    Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

     
     
     
    Leave your comment on an article

    OR QUICK LOGIN

    Have you account ? Register  now.
     
     
     