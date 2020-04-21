No new COVID-19 cases for 5.5 days straight, WHO official commends VN's response

Vietnam continued to record no new COVID-19 cases for five and a half days, according to Tuesday's afternoon report, while experts urged continued observance of social distancing measures.

Hanoians doexerciseat public gardens near their residential areas on April 20. Health experts and authorities continueto urge people to practise hygiene and social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

So far, the country has reported a total of 268 cases, with 216 cases – accounting for more than 81 per cent – already recovered.

12 confirmed positive cases in treatment have tested negative for the virus in the first test, while eight others’ second tests have returned negative.

To date, there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in Việt Nam.

75,799 people are being placed under various forms of quarantine – 268 at hospitals, 15,268 at concentrated quarantine camps and 60,163 are isolated at home.

Also today, during a press briefing, World Health Organisation (WHO) Western Pacific Director, Takeshi Kasai, praised Việt Nam’s strong government leadership and cooperation among the people in implementing measures to curb the pandemic.

The health expert has also recommended that Việt Nam could start to cautiously look at easing restrictions meant to slow the virus spread, but not lifting them all at the same time, based on considerations of the disease’s characteristics, level of public awareness, the national health system’s response and access to healthcare.

Trần Đắc Phu, Senior Advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre under the Ministry of Health, said that no new cases was certainly “good news,” but cautioned that it was still too soon to let guards down as risks of community transmission cases remained.

He called for effectively managing of all entries into the country, especially via land border routes.

The senior epidemiologist said that there was a chance of COVID-19 cases out in the community because many cases might only have very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, which means there still might be a chance of small, local outbreaks.

The health expert called on the public to continue practising proper hygiene and social distancing measures, such as wearing masks, washing hands with soap or disinfectant liquid, avoiding close contact with others and keeping a safe distance of two metres, avoiding crowds and large gatherings, and refraining from going outside unless in necessary cases. — VNS