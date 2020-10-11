No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 11 morning

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases in the community to report on October 11 morning for the 39th consecutive day, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The national count remained at 1,107, including 691 locally transmitted ones.

Quarantined people have their health checked up

As many as 1,024 patients have been given all-clear while among the active cases, five have tested negative for the coronavirus once, five twice, and ten thrice.

Death toll remains at 35.

There are 17,887 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine now.

VNA