Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/10/2020 11:10:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 11 morning

11/10/2020    09:39 GMT+7

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases in the community to report on October 11 morning for the 39th consecutive day, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The national count remained at 1,107, including 691 locally transmitted ones.

No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 11 morning

Quarantined people have their health checked up

As many as 1,024 patients have been given all-clear while among the active cases, five have tested negative for the coronavirus once, five twice, and ten thrice.

 

Death toll remains at 35.

There are 17,887 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine now.

VNA

Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found

Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found

People upon entry will have to be quarantined and tested for SARS-CoV-2 at least twice.  

 
 

Other News

.
Police arrest Vietnamese people trafficking ‘king pin’
Police arrest Vietnamese people trafficking ‘king pin’
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese man thought to be a major people trafficker has been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Infrastructure development gives Hanoi a new appearance
Infrastructure development gives Hanoi a new appearance
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Those who have travelled far and long and then returned to Hanoi have been amazed by the rapid changes in the capital’s appearance over recent years. 

Flood submerges central Vietnam
Flood submerges central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Flooding caused by torrential downpours in central Vietnam has taken five lives, injured four people while eight have gone missing.

Vietnam’s skill contests gradually approach world quality
Vietnam’s skill contests gradually approach world quality
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

With adjustments and changes, the national skills contest is coming closer to regional and world quality standards.

The first images of HCM City's metro train and Long Binh depot
The first images of HCM City's metro train and Long Binh depot
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The first carriages of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train, transported from Kasado port (Japan), arrived in HCM City's Khanh Hoi Port on October 8. They were then transported to Long Binh depot in District 9 on October 10.

Vietnam confirms two more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,107
Vietnam confirms two more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,107
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, both imported, between 6am and 6pm on October 10, raising the national tally to 1,107, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

International flights to Vietnam suspended, waiting for quarantine standards
International flights to Vietnam suspended, waiting for quarantine standards
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Air carriers have temporarily suspended international flights to Vietnam to wait for specific instructions on quarantine standards.

Vietnam does well on inequality reduction commitment
Vietnam does well on inequality reduction commitment
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam has done well on the Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index (CRII), coming second within ASEAN, and ranking 77 out of 158 countries this year, according to a new analysis from Oxfam and the Development Finance International.

Bringing a measure of happiness to Yen Bai
Bringing a measure of happiness to Yen Bai
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

For the first time ever in Vietnam, a happiness index has been included in a provincial plan for socio-economic development as a key indicator besides conventional metrics such as GDP, poverty rate, employment and social investment.

Helpful boy passes tough competition to medical university
Helpful boy passes tough competition to medical university
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

A medical university has offered free training to a student in Thanh Hoa Province after his moving story of helping a disabled friend at school was shared.

UPM to foster local and regional higher education upgrades
UPM to foster local and regional higher education upgrades
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

Vietnam has introduced university performance metrics, or UPM, to rate national and regional establishments, as well as provide valuable evaluation information of the universities. 

PM asks for non-stop toll collections to go into service immediately
PM asks for non-stop toll collections to go into service immediately
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive to accelerate the application of automated non-stop toll collection services nationwide.

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
Precious images of heroic Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Hanoi represents the nation’s spirit of determination and strength. It is the only Asia Pacific locality to have been granted the "City for Peace" title by the UNESCO on July 16, 1999.

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
Precious images of heroic Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Hanoi represents the nation’s spirit of determination and strength. It is the only Asia Pacific locality to have been granted the "City for Peace" title by the UNESCO on July 16, 1999.

Flags and flowers spotted throughout Hanoi to celebrate major events
Flags and flowers spotted throughout Hanoi to celebrate major events
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Many streets in the capital have been decorated with national flags along with colourful flowers and banners as part of celebrations to mark 1,010 years of Thang Long-Hanoi and the upcoming 17th municipal Party Congress.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia October 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia October 9
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 9 morning

Flood-hit areas evacuated in Hoi An
Flood-hit areas evacuated in Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Houses and restaurants along the Hoai River in Hoi An were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after floodwater breached many buildings following three days of uninterrupted rain.

Chief author of textbook for first graders says new standards are higher
Chief author of textbook for first graders says new standards are higher
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Bui Manh Hung, textbook author, says the current teaching and learning conditions and the environment for children to develop language is better than that of 20 years ago.

Thousands of people queue up overnight to apply for university
Thousands of people queue up overnight to apply for university
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

After hearing that Thang Long University would enroll more students, prioritizing students who applied early, parents and students hurried to catch buses to Hanoi at night to line up for application the next morning.

Five dead, six missing due to severe floods
Five dead, six missing due to severe floods
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Severe floods, caused by torrential rains in recent days, made five people dead and six others missing as of October 8 morning.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 