No new COVID-19 cases reported on September 6 morning

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on September 6 morning, keeping the national count at 1,049, including 691 locally-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

A total of 805 patients have been given the all-clear. Meanwhile, there have been 35 fatalities so far.

Among the active patients, 27 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 24 twice, and 35 three times.

There are 40,620 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present.

VNA

APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19 The annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum will be held online December 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an Asian diplomatic source said.