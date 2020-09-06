Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/09/2020
No new COVID-19 cases reported on September 6 morning

06/09/2020

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on September 6 morning, keeping the national count at 1,049, including 691 locally-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

A total of 805 patients have been given the all-clear. Meanwhile, there have been 35 fatalities so far.

Among the active patients, 27 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 24 twice, and 35 three times.

There are 40,620 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present.

 

VNA

APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19

The annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum will be held online December 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an Asian diplomatic source said.

Vietnam sees no fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 new recoveries

Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections still remained at 1,049 as no fresh cases were reported this evening, September 5, according to the Health Ministry.  

 
 

Nearly 23 million Vietnamese students begin new school-year
05/09/2020 

Nearly 23 million students nationwide celebrated the official start of the 2020-2021 school-year on September 5 morning.

Highest scorer in A1-exam group dreams of becoming a policeman
05/09/2020 

With the score of 29.4/30, Nham Minh Duc from Quang Ninh placed first in the A1-exam group at the high school finals.

Vietnam sees no fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 new recoveries
05/09/2020 

Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections still remained at 1,049 as no fresh cases were reported this evening, September 5, according to the Health Ministry.

Vietnam says no to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing
05/09/2020 

Nguyen Quang Hung, Deputy General Director of the Directorate of Fisheries talks about Vietnam’s resolve to stop all illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities in foreign territorial waters.

Students in COVID-19-hit localities take national exam
04/09/2020 

More than 26,000 students who were either in quarantine or live in areas where social distancing measures are in place due to COVID-19 sat the national high school examination on Thursday.

Former HCM City official helps poor with free ambulance service
04/09/2020 

The former vice-chairman of HCM City's District 1, Doan Ngoc Hai, has bought an ambulance car to transport poor patients across Vietnam after he resigned.

Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty
04/09/2020 

In the 2020 season, Lang Son Province and other ministries have actively promoted trade, brands, as well the consumption of "Chi Lang" custard apple fruit in the markets of Hanoi and other localities nationwide.

Hanoi metro project train to arrive next month for display
04/09/2020 

A train designed for the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro route was sent from Dunkirk Port in France on September 2.

Vietnam university listed in THE's top 1,000 rankings
04/09/2020 

Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU Hanoi) is the only Vietnamese representative listed in the group of universities ranked 801st to 1,000th in the World University Rankings (WUR 2021).

HCM City needs VND21t for water transport in next 30 years
04/09/2020 

The HCMC Department of Transport has estimated that the city will need more than VND21 trillion for its water transport in the next 30 years,

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 4
04/09/2020 

New COVID-19 testing strategy needed: Experts
 

Minimum wage proposed to remain unchanged in 2021
04/09/2020 

The National Wage Council has advised the Government to keep the minimum wage unchanged until the end of 2021 instead of raising it as planned.

Support policies provide leverage for ethnic people to escape poverty
04/09/2020 

Government policies and programmes on poverty reduction have changed the lives of ethnic minority people in the northern border provinces.

Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15
04/09/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that certain air routes to and from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia be resumed on September 15.

Over 26,000 students sit 2nd round of national high school exam
04/09/2020 

A total 26,075 candidates, equivalent to 98.45 percent, have been taking the second round of the national high school graduation examination, which began on September 3.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 3
03/09/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases announced on Sept 3 afternoon

Quarantine waived for foreigners entering on short-term diplomatic, business trips: Health ministry
03/09/2020 

Foreigners entering Vietnam on a short-term working trip may not be subject to 14-day quarantine but there will be a number of conditions attached.

Vietnam - one of the most livable places for foreigners
03/09/2020 

It has been 75 years since the words of President Ho Chi Minh echoed throughout Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi proclaiming the Declaration of Independence. 

Standing guard as independence proclaimed
03/09/2020 

September 2 is no ordinary day on the Vietnamese calendar, and this year especially so.

Man admits causing death of 39 Vietnamese citizens
03/09/2020 

A man told a court in the United Kingdom he was responsible for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens who perished in the back of a lorry last year after they were smuggled into England.

