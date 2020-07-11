No new COVID-19 cases reported, Patient 91 discharged from hospital

No new case of COVID-19 was reported overnight, leaving the total number at 370 as of 6am on July 12, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

A health official presents the hospital discharge and SARS-CoV-2 negative certificates to Patient 91 on July 11 (Photo: VNA)

Among all cases, 230 are imported and quarantined upon their arrival in the country.

Meanwhile, 350 patients or 94.6 percent have recovered from the disease, and there are no related deaths.

Three of the 20 remainders have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, once and two others at least twice.

There are 9,988 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present, including six in hospitals, 9,509 at other concentrated quarantine sites, and 413 at home or accommodation facilities.

On July 11 morning, Patient 91, a 43-year-old British pilot and also the most severe case so far in the country, was discharged from hospital after 115 days undergoing treatment.

He left the Ho Chi Minh City-based Cho Ray Hospital for Hanoi in the afternoon and is set to return to the UK on a flight of Vietnam Airlines at 11pm the same day.

Over 240 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Singapore

More than 240 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Singapore on a flight of Vietjet Air on July 11.

The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the country’s embassy in Singapore, Singaporean agencies and the budget carrier.

The passengers included children, the elderly, the ill, pregnant women, workers with expired visa and labour contracts and stranded tourists.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight. After landing at Da Nang International Airport, crew members and all passengers had their body temperature checked and went under quarantine as regulated.

Under the Prime Minister’s direction, domestic authorities and Vietnam’s overseas representative offices are making plans to fly more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on the citizens’ need and the country’s quarantine capacity.