Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/04/2020 12:45:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

No room for complacency in fight against COVID-19

 
 
30/04/2020    11:15 GMT+7

Did you go out to have a bowl of phở right after the Government’s decision to ease social distancing measures?

Or did you call your friends to hang out, enjoy a coffee while watching the world go by after weeks of staying at home?

Many of my friends did things like this because they said being cooped up had made them sad and they desperately missed being out and about.

Nguyen Thu Ha, 30, an office worker, said: “For the first time I feel the smell of petrol and smoke from vehicles are like perfume, and I yearn for traffic jams like in previous days.”

Ha went to her office, took a photo to check in on her Facebook as she had never loved her job as much as that day.

“My colleagues and I joked that we would buy some fireworks and have one more New Year's party,” said Ha.

Many people in Ha’s office also started thinking about travelling because they think everything will go back to normal quickly.

I share their happiness and it’s easy to understand their joy, as everybody needs social communication, especially after such stressful days worrying about the pandemic, which has affected the entire world.

But, today is not the day to declare the end of the pandemic in Vietnam.

And today is not the day we gain total victory over the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The easing of social distancing is just one small victory in the long war against this pandemic.

Lawyer Nguyen Van Khoa, a member of the Hai Phong Bar Association, said it was encouraging that no new cases of community transmission of COVID-19 had been reported recently and easing social distancing was necessary.

But, he said, residents should remember the entire world was still striving to control the pandemic and risks remain.

“All of us must be aware of protecting ourselves and therefore protecting our community,” he said.

Associate professor Tran Dac Phu, director of the General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, said the struggle against COVID-19 was a long-term one, and easing social distancing would be conducted in phases, together with giving more education to raise people’s awareness and understanding of the disease.

"The disease still has latent risk," he said.

 

Citizens should understand the importance of preventive measures amid the disease’s complicated conditions, such as recovered people testing positive again, he said.

Le Quoc Hung, head of the Tropical Diseases Ward under the Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City, said that halting community transmission and patients recovering from the disease were significant results thanks to the correct guidance from the State and support from the community.

To ease social distancing effectively, residents’ awareness and local authorities staying vigilant were vital, he said.

“If the community unanimously follows preventive measures, the virus will not have any opportunities to spread,” he said.

So, we have made some progress against this nasty disease, but that doesn't mean we should forget all the preventive measures. We can continue our normal lives, but also ensure health and safety for ourselves, for our family and our community.

No room for complacency in fight against COVID-19
"Rice ATM" (Illustrative image) – Photo: VNA

It’s good to express our happiness, to enjoy our favourite food and drink, but if we are too fun-loving, the pandemic could return in full force and place an enormous burden on frontline medical workers and put us all in danger.

Vietnam has come together spectacularly well during this time of crisis, with preventive measures largely obeyed and support being offered to vulnerable people, including rice ATMs.

Though the country has gained some success, the fight against the disease continues, meaning that all of us should maintain discipline, even more strictly than before so that COVID-19 cannot disturb our lives again.

Let's not throw again all the progress we've made and make sure we can defeat this disease for good.  VNS

Thu Trang

Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

With the spirit of ‘fighting against the pandemic like fighting against an enemy’, the whole Vietnamese Party, armed forces and people have made an all-out effort to implement synchronous measures to prevent and combat the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in HCM City, every day has been a busy one for health workers at Emergency Centre 115.

COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’

COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’

Like in the midland or lowland regions, ‘Rice ATMs’ have also been set up in mountainous areas to share difficulties with local minority people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City schools to reopen from May 4, entertainment facilities remain closed
HCM City schools to reopen from May 4, entertainment facilities remain closed
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Schools across Ho Chi Minh City will welcome students back starting from May 4 after a three-and-a-half month break, while beauty spas and entertainment facilities will remain in shutdown.

WSJ: Achievements in COVID-19 fight enhance Vietnam’s prestige
WSJ: Achievements in COVID-19 fight enhance Vietnam’s prestige
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam has taken drastic measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and these have helped enhance the country’s prestige in the international arena, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.

Over 82.6 million USD to support COVID-19 fight
Over 82.6 million USD to support COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Organisations and individuals at home and abroad have donated and registered to donate $82.6 million since the campaign “All people join hands to fight COVID-19” was launched by Vietnam Fatherland Front.

15-20 percent of HCM City primary school students do not study online
15-20 percent of HCM City primary school students do not study online
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

In HCM City, 15-20 per cent of primary school students have not been able to learn online, according to a report by the Department of Education and Training.

Brazilian woman tests positive for COVID-19 after previously given all-clear
Brazilian woman tests positive for COVID-19 after previously given all-clear
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The total number of people testing positive after previously been given the all-clear, now stands at nine.

Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20 giờ trước 

The Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association on April 28 presented 10,000 medical face masks to help people in Azerbaijan fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak
Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Investigative Police Agency of Dak Lak Province has decided to launch legal proceedings against 10 people relating to violations in a bid package for generic drugs at the provincial health department.

VN developing guidelines on plasma therapy to treat COVID-19
VN developing guidelines on plasma therapy to treat COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese health ministry confirmed that they would soon issue interim guidelines on the use of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a possible treatment for the disease.

Ministry orders increase of flight frequency, ease of road transport restriction
Ministry orders increase of flight frequency, ease of road transport restriction
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has ordered more flights to be opened while easing road transport restrictions from April 29.

Ex-Chairman of OceanBank gets two more years in jail
Ex-Chairman of OceanBank gets two more years in jail
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

The Hanoi People's Court on Tuesday handed down an additional 10-year jail term to Ha Van Tham, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ocean Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OceanBank), for “breaching accounting regulations

COVID-19 case number stays unchanged, one more positive again
COVID-19 case number stays unchanged, one more positive again
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

There are no new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam overnight by April 29 morning, keeping the total at 270 and marking the 13th straight day without patients infected with the novel coronavirus in the community.

PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic
PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Vietnam has basically pushed back the COVID-19 pandemic as no new cases of community infection have been reported in the past 12 days, but people should still stay vigilant.

Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in HCM City, every day has been a busy one for health workers at Emergency Centre 115.

A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Frontline medical experts working at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (NHTD) have been working tirelessly as they strive to provide care and treatment for patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality
Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Universities are expected to set up their own methods to enroll students this year instead of using the results of the national high school finals.

Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

HCM City’s Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line 1 aims to start trial operations in June in order to meet the official start of services in 2021. 

Old Quarter relocation plan yet to begin after two decades
Old Quarter relocation plan yet to begin after two decades
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Nguyen Dinh Hai's life in a small house on Hang Bac Street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District isn't easy at all.

Floating classroom helps children in fishing village to integrate into community
Floating classroom helps children in fishing village to integrate into community
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

In the middle of Tri An Reservoir of southern Dong Nai Province, there is a floating classroom for poor children, taught by a 41-year-old monk from a nearby inland pagoda.

Doctors warn of plastic surgery complications
Doctors warn of plastic surgery complications
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

A series of complications due to plastic surgery have raised concerns about safety, while doctors have warned women to be careful in undergoing such procedures.

Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment
Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

With the school year ravaged by COVID-19 induced school closures nationwide, the all-important high school examinations are set for a slight shake-up, but universities want to stand pat.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 