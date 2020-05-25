Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
No Smoking Challenge 2020 online contest launched

 
 
26/05/2020    12:27 GMT+7

An online contest on tobacco harm prevention was launched across Việt Nam from now till May 31 to celebrate the World No Tobacco Day (May 31) and the National No Tobacco Week 2020 (May 25-31).

The event, entitled "Vietnamese youth say no to cigarettes and E-cigarettes - No Smoking Challenge", is organised by the Youth Union’s Electronic Portal in collaboration with the Tobacco Harm Prevention Fund under the Ministry of Health and Vital Strategies, a Global Public Health Organisation.

The online contest is intended for individuals and groups aged under 35. Young people can participate in the contest by recording short clips of action shows or creative dances, suitable for young people and post them publicly on the TikTok app with full hashtags #WNTD2020 #ThanhnienVietNam, #Noikhongvoithuocla and #NoSmokingChallenge.

Participants can create clips (from 15 to 60 seconds), following suggestions: Protecting young people from manipulating, inducing the use of tobacco products; Protecting the elderly, pregnant women, children from the harmful effects of tobacco; Building smoke-free models; Measures to call union members and young people not to use tobacco products.

Director of the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management and Director of Tobacco Control Fund Lương Ngọc Khuê said that the online contest is one of many activities in response to the call of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on tobacco harm prevention.

 

“The younger generation should be proactive and actively participate in communication activities to clarify the truth about confusing tobacco advertising tactics for users to protect the health of themselves, their families and the community,” said Khuê.

“The creative ideas expressed through the submissions will be important products to spread the message of Việt Nam, a smoke-free country and a smoke-free young community. It will also raise awareness and create positive changes in the actions of young people and the community in the prevention and control of tobacco harm,” said Chief Office of the Central Youth Union, Nguyễn Bình Minh.

The contest aims to respond to the theme "Protection of youth from the effects of advertising and use of tobacco products" launched by the WHO with the aim of increasing the interest of countries in their activities related to the prevention of tobacco harm, emphasising the serious harm of nicotine addiction, especially among adolescents.

Since then, it has urged governments to proactively develop and implement strong and effective policies to protect young people from the dangers of tobacco use, including cigarettes and new tobacco products such as electronic and heated cigarettes. — VNS

 
 

