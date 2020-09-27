Noi Bai Airport busy as domestic travel resumed

Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi has become busy again following the rising number of flights being resumed after the second wave of Covid-19 was brought under control.
The number of passengers rose noticeably during the weekends. Both the passengers and ground employees wore face masks as part of preventive measures.
Duty-free shops also saw more passengers after two months.
However, the international terminal is still empty despite several international flights being resumed from September 25.
Domestic terminal crowded again
Passengers queue up to check-in
An employee shows a passenger how to check-in online
Dtinews/Tienphong
