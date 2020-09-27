Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Noi Bai Airport busy as domestic travel resumed

29/09/2020    13:08 GMT+7

Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi has become busy again following the rising number of flights being resumed after the second wave of Covid-19 was brought under control.

The number of passengers rose noticeably during the weekends. Both the passengers and ground employees wore face masks as part of preventive measures.

Duty-free shops also saw more passengers after two months.

However, the international terminal is still empty despite several international flights being resumed from September 25.

Domestic terminal crowded again

 

Passengers queue up to check-in

An employee shows a passenger how to check-in online


Dtinews/Tienphong

Domestic services at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport have begun again and a spike in demand has been seen on weekends, according to a representative from the airport.

 
 

.
Experts warn of possibility of another COVID-19 wave this winter
Experts warn of possibility of another COVID-19 wave this winter
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Leading Vietnamese health experts have not ruled out the possibility that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could recur in the winter months due to favourable weather conditions allowing for a resurgence of the virus.

Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

At 6:30 in the morning, after having breakfast, An went to the kitchen to make coffee. Thuan came back from the garden, and the couple sipped a cup of coffee together in theỉ log house, overlooking the garden full of flowers.

Vietnamese students to compete at Microsoft Office World Champs
Vietnamese students to compete at Microsoft Office World Champs
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Three Vietnamese students are to represent the country at the final round of the Microsoft Office World Championship (MOSWC), an event which is scheduled to take place in 2021 in the United States.

Project to recover historic To Lich River
Project to recover historic To Lich River
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A company has proposed building a history and culture complex near part of the To Lich River by 2026.

Rooftop garden is peaceful retreat, food resource for HCM City family
Rooftop garden is peaceful retreat, food resource for HCM City family
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

When Nguyen Van Huynh returned to HCM City five years ago after living for 20 years in Eastern Europe, he and his wife decided to build a house in the city.

Straw burning threatens flight safety: aviation official
Straw burning threatens flight safety: aviation official
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The burning of straw, plant byproducts and other waste on fields near airports produces smoke that affects visibility for pilots and poses a high risk to flight safety, said an official from Northern Airports Authority..

Unique wedding photos cause a stir
Unique wedding photos cause a stir
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Taking a bed-style wedding photo in pedestrian street

What should foreign experts have to pay attention to when going to Hanoi?
What should foreign experts have to pay attention to when going to Hanoi?
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

The People's Committee of Hanoi has issued medical guidelines for Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control applied for foreigners entering Vietnam to work less than 14 days in the city.

Vietnam uses locally-made test kits for incoming guests
Vietnam uses locally-made test kits for incoming guests
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Made-in-Vietnam test kits used at the country's airports can detect pathogenic viruses at the time of testing and confirm whether the passengers are infected or not.

VN Health Ministry updates protocols for priority COVID-19 testing
VN Health Ministry updates protocols for priority COVID-19 testing
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

The Ministry of Health has issued updated guidelines for priority COVID-19 testing to effectively make use of all available resources and detect and monitor new cases.

Parents worried about fifth graders use of foul language
Parents worried about fifth graders use of foul language
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Thu Trang, a parent in Ba Dinh district in Hanoi, yesterday evening scolded her son after discovering that he had used foul language when talking with his friends.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Sept 28 morning
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Sept 28 morning
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Vietnam logged no new COVID-19 cases within the past 12 hours as of 6 a.m on September 28, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020
Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

All six members of the Vietnamese team participating in the virtual 61st International Mathematical Olympiad 2020 brought home medals and certificate of merit, including two golds, finishing 17th out of 105 participating countries and territories.

Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts
Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

The Mekong Delta region should take proactive measures to protect fruit orchards in the 2020 – 21 dry season as severe saltwater intrusion in rivers is forecast in the coming months, experts have said.

Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Digital transformation provides a challenge and opportunity for sustainable agricultural and rural development and narrowing gaps between rural and urban areas, experts have said.

Vietnam reports five imported COVID-19 cases on September 27
Vietnam reports five imported COVID-19 cases on September 27
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Five new imported cases of COVID-19 were detected on September 27, raising the national count to 1,074, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway
Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Authorities of several localities in the Mekong Delta have proposed three route options for building the 150-km long Can Tho – Ca Mau expressway.

HCM City proposes new urban administration model
HCM City proposes new urban administration model
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

HCM City is proposing a new urban administration model that aims to streamline the state governance system and ensure people’s rights and obligations.

Over 270 Vietnamese citizens return from Russia
Over 270 Vietnamese citizens return from Russia
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Over 270 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Russia on a repatriation flight of Bamboo Airways on September 26 as a joint effort of competent authorities of both nations.

Hai Phong people queue for hours to buy mooncakes
Hai Phong people queue for hours to buy mooncakes
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

A bustling street in the northern city of Haiphong is home to many traditional mooncake shops which is attracting lots of customers over recent days.

Latest news

