Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July

 
 
29/06/2020    15:56 GMT+7

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has approved a plan to shut the runways and taxiways at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat airport and Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport for repair and upgrade starting from July 1, 

as part of a major project to rehabilitate and upgrade the runways and taxiways of the two international airports, with the Transport Ministry being the investor.

Aircraft are parked at taxiways at Noi Bai International Airport. Runways and taxiways at Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai international airports will be shut for repair and upgrade starting from July 1 – PHOTO: VNA

At Tan Son Nhat airport, runway 25R/07L and taxiways E1, NS1, W4 and W6 will be closed from July 1 until the end of the year for maintenance. During this period, aircraft will take off and land on runway 25L/07R.

Besides this, rapid-exit and parallel taxiways will be built, while indication lights and other flight management facilities will be upgraded. It will require VND2.02 trillion in investment, backed by the State budget.

The HCMC-based airport was asked to team up with the relevant agencies to ensure safety and security and maintain operations at the airport during the execution of the project.

Regarding Noi Bai airport, runways 11L/29R and 11R/29L will be shut one at a time for upgrade until the end of the year to avoid affecting operations at the airport.

Further, three new rapid-exit taxiways will be built, while the existing taxiways will undergo upgrades. Indication lights, a drainage system and flight management facilities will be developed at Noi Bai. The total funding for the work will be from the State budget at VND2.03 trillion.

To Tu Ha, deputy director of Noi Bai airport, said the flight frequency would drop as planes will take off and land on the same runway during the upgrade.

Many flights scheduled for peak hours would be shifted to less busy hours, with the total number of daily flights at the Hanoi-based airport remaining unchanged.

Ha advised passengers to stay updated on the latest information regarding their flight status and come to the airport at least two hours ahead of departure.

The Transport Ministry said that starting work on the two projects in early July is essential since the flight frequency at the two airports is low as there are almost no international flights due to Covid-19. When the pandemic is over, the demand for international travels will surge, making the closure of the runways more difficult.

Since 2017, the two airports have been suffering from overloading and receiving many more modern aircraft with a huge capacity. As a result, their runways and taxiways have deteriorated. SGT

 
 
 

.
HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The HCMC Department of Education and Training has announced that textbook set “Inventive horizon" compiled by the Vietnam Education Publishing House was chosen to be official textbooks for first graders in the academic year 2020-2021.

Dyke violations on the rise
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

More than 7,000 dyke violations which happened across the nation since 2011 have not been resolved, a conference heard.

New Can Gio Bridge, coastal tourism sites approved
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has approved the construction of Can Gio Bridge as well as plans to develop the Can Gio Tourism Urban Area project.

Elevated roads in HCM City could ease gridlock
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

HCM City should build an integrated elevated road system to tackle traffic congestion as land for transport in the inner city has become scarce, experts have urged.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 29
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 cases for 74 straight days

Coronavirus: 'Swift and dangerous turn' in Texas cases, says governor
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The spread of coronavirus infections has taken a "swift and very dangerous turn" in the US state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has warned.

Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Gunmen attack the stock exchange in Karachi, with local media reporting a number of people killed or wounded.

COVID-19: The truth is always the strongest argument
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

International experts and media have been trying to explain Vietnam’s extraordinary success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teacher works to stamp out child drownings
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

After seeing parents grieving their drowned children, a physical education teacher of the northern province of Thanh Hoa decided to build a swimming pool and teach students how to swim for free.

Vietnam confirms 12 Pakistani pilots ‘are working’ for local airlines
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed on June 28 that it has licensed a total of 27 Pakistani pilots to work in Vietnam, but only 12 of them are currently flying for local airlines.

COVID-19: British pilot to return to UK on July 12
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The British Embassy in Hanoi has sent a note to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, requesting for repatriation of the British pilot infected with the coronavirus, the most severe case in Vietnam.

Vietnam suspends 27 Pakistani pilots for license verification
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended 27 Pakistani pilots flying for Vietnamese carriers to check their licenses’ authenticity, 

Inspectors suggest cancelling Covid-19 testing system purchase contract
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Inspectors of Quang Nam Province have suggested that the provincial government cancel a bidding package to purchase a real-time PCR detection system used for Covid-19 testing

Teacher spends more than 20 years guiding children with disabilities
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Pham Thi Hong of Pleiku City, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, has run a teaching centre for disabled children in a rented house at No 57, Tran Nhat Duat Street for more than 20 years.

Preventive treatment for people at high risk of HIV infection the most effective solution
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Hoang Dinh Canh, deputy head of Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC) speaks to the press on the ministry’s plan to expand pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) service to all provinces and cities nationwide.

How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Teachers of English in Hanoi have been asked to attend an exam to assess their qualifications under IELTS international standards.

HCMC transport authority insists on need for bus subsidies
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Even as experts have proposed abolishing subsidies to bus services, which have been increasing over the years, the public transport authority insisted that subsidies were a necessity for this form of transport.

Rice farms in Dong Thap fully mechanised
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap are using agricultural machines for all rice cultivation processes on nearly 100 per cent of rice farms. 

Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases on June 27 evening, raising the total number of infections in the country to 355, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

Stephen Cameron spent 68 days on a ventilator but beat the odds to survive coronavirus.

