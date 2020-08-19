Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/08/2020 15:29:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system

19/08/2020    14:25 GMT+7

The North-South Expressway will be equipped with a smart traffic system when put into operation to ensure efficient management and operation of vehicles, according to the Ministry of Transport.

North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system

A section of the South-North Expressway. 

The ministry recently asked relevant offices to install the intelligent traffic system (ITS) and a toll collection system for some sections of the expressway in the east.

For five sub-projects invested in the form of public-private partnership (PPP), the Ministry of Transport assigned its Public-Private Partnership Department to consult the ministry on plans for management and operation as well as for installing the terminal equipment and selecting toll collection service providers to implement automatic non-stop toll collection.

The ministry requested the project management boards review all technical design dossiers and cost estimates of the ITS to promptly update and propose adjustments, said the ministry’s leader.

For three projects of Mai Son-Highway 45, Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet, and Phan Thiet-Dau Giay which changed the mode of investment from the PPP to using the State budget, the ministry requires the Project Management Board No. 6 to promptly hand over all documents related to the ITS to the Project Management No. 7 and Thang Long Project Management Board, he said.

In addition, Project Management No. 7 was asked to propose and report to the ministry the plan of investing in software for the ITS and toll collection system for the three projects and gradually for all projects of the eastern expressway.

The ministry’s Science and Technology Department is in charge of reviewing and giving consultancy during the process of implementing the ITS and the automatic non-stop toll collection.

 

The ministry requested the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) to propose projects on the operation and management for the ITS system and toll collection, and construction of the regional operating centres for the sections of the expressway in the east and others in 2021-2025.

The DRVN will also determine plans to recover capital and repay the State budget for the projects using State funds.

The North-South Expressway is set to have a total length of 1,811km, connecting Hanoi and southern Can Tho Province.

The eastern North-South expressway project includes 11 sub-projects with a total length of 654km running through 13 provinces and cities. 

The 11 sub-projects are estimated to cost a total of VND118 trillion (US$5.04 billion), including VND55 trillion (US$2.35 billion) in State capital in three public investment projects, and counterpart funds for the other eight projects.  VNS

What's the real cost of the North-South Expressway?

What's the real cost of the North-South Expressway?

The estimated cost of the North-South Expressway in 2018 was VND16 trillion lower than the initial estimate made in 2017 when the National Assembly decided to develop the project.

Studying existing models to avail of Industry 4.0 benefits

Studying existing models to avail of Industry 4.0 benefits

The Vietnamese transport sector is moving towards smart development in order to tap into the advantages of Industry 4.0. 

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded 989 cases of Covid-19, of which 520 cases were cured and 25 died. 

Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Duong Bao Tien, a 12th grader majoring in English at Luong Van Chanh High School for the Gifted in Phu Yen province, has been offered scholarships from 15 schools in the US.

Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

All relevant localities were told to carefully prepare for typhoon Higos, which is forecast to bring torrential rains, flash floods and landslides to northern mountainous provinces until Sunday.

Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

All restaurants and cafes in Hanoi must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has warned the country looks set to face new COVID-19 hotspots in the community in the coming days and urged localities to stay vigilant to quickly detect new infections.

Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Local experts said the Ministry of Public Security should consider the necessity and the cost of the new ID card issuance.

Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

As thousands of tourists fled Da Nang after the COVID-19 outbreak in the central city, dozens of leading doctors headed in the opposite direction, towards the danger.

Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

By the end of 2020, 70% of enterprises and 3.5-5 million workers are forecast to be negatively affected.

Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) on August 18 launched a higher education comparative ranking system developed by Vietnam named “University Performance Metrics” (UPM).

Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s authorities today issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.

US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The US and Vietnamese authorities partnered on an investigation for fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the arrests of three suspects.

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.

Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam has confirmed six new Covid-19 infections, including four in Da Nang, now the biggest outbreak in the country, and two cases of entry which were placed into isolation immediately upon arrival, raising the total number to 989.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 18
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Hai Duong urged to enhance contact tracing, testing amid rising COVID-19 count

How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

By August 16, Vietnam had recorded 24 Covid-19-related deaths out of a total of 962 cases, representing 2.4%. All of the people were cremated.

Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Localities that practice social distancing must put the health and safety of students and teachers above all else, and depending on local circumstances can hold opening ceremonies for the new school year online.

Vietnam records 25th Covid-related death
Vietnam records 25th Covid-related death
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Patient number 698, a 51-year-old woman in Da Nang City has become the 25th patient who died of COVID-19-related complications, the Ministry of Health announced this morning.

Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea
Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

A tropical depression in the East Sea has been strengthening into storm called Higos, the fourth storm in 2020

Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

This morning the Ministry of Health announced that seven new cases were diagnosed with Covid-19, including 6 community infections and one returnee from the Philippines, bringing the infection tally to 983.

Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Three out of 12 seriously ill COVID-19 patients being treated at the Hue Central Hospital have tested negative with SARS-CoV-2 for the fourth time since they were transferred there from Da Nang City.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 