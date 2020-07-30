North-south trains to be halted due to Covid-19

A train is parked at Hanoi Station. Vietnam Railways Corporation has announced the suspension of SE11 and SE12 trains, which run on the Hanoi-HCMC rail route, from August 1 – PHOTO: VNA

Passengers who bought train tickets for this cross-country train service will be refunded or can opt for train change, VietnamPlus news site reported.

Passengers can change from the SE12 to the SE6 train, which departs from HCMC at 9.40 a.m. on the same day, while the SE9 train is set to replace the SE11 to transport passengers from Hanoi City at 2.25 p.m. on the same day.

The railway sector launched the SE11 and SE12 trains on July 28 to increase transport services.

However, after some locally-transmitted cases were recently reported, the trains had to be suspended. This is the first pair of trains on the north-south rail route to be halted due to Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Apart from this, a representative of Hanoi Railway Transport JSC said that the firm would refund passengers from July 28 to August 12 if they bought tickets for trains to or from Danang City, which are under the management of the firm, and did not take trips. SGT