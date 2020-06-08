Northern and central regions set for more hot weather

The extremely hot weather with temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius is set to last at least until Saturday in the northern and central regions.

City dwellers travel on a road on a hot day in Hanoi.

It was believed to be the longest heatwave since early this year, the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said on Monday morning.

The centre said on Monday, the northern and central region’s residents would suffer from intense heat, about 36-39 degrees Celsius with humidity of 45-55 per cent. There will be 10-18 hours with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius.

The ultraviolet (UV) index in Hanoi and Da Nang City is predicted to be at a very high level that could harm those exposed to direct sunlight.

The centre also warned of the high risk of fires and explosions in residential areas and forests in the central region due to the hot weather and low humidity.

People, especially, the elderly and children, could suffer from dehydration, exhaustion and stroke due to the extremely hot weather.

Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

The country is predicted to face increasing and more complex natural disasters this year due to the impact of global warming, the administration said. — VNS