08/06/2020 12:04:06 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Northern and central regions set for more hot weather

 
 
08/06/2020    11:40 GMT+7

The extremely hot weather with temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius is set to last at least until Saturday in the northern and central regions.

City dwellers travel on a road on a hot day in Hanoi.

It was believed to be the longest heatwave since early this year, the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said on Monday morning.

The centre said on Monday, the northern and central region’s residents would suffer from intense heat, about 36-39 degrees Celsius with humidity of 45-55 per cent. There will be 10-18 hours with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius.

The ultraviolet (UV) index in Hanoi and Da Nang City is predicted to be at a very high level that could harm those exposed to direct sunlight.

 

The centre also warned of the high risk of fires and explosions in residential areas and forests in the central region due to the hot weather and low humidity.

People, especially, the elderly and children, could suffer from dehydration, exhaustion and stroke due to the extremely hot weather.

Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

The country is predicted to face increasing and more complex natural disasters this year due to the impact of global warming, the administration said. — VNS

 
 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps at Ba Dinh square, Hanoi on June 8.

Friday marked a milestone in Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has gone 50 days straight without a single case of COVID-19 community transmission. 

Vietnam has been continuing repatriating its citizens from countries affected by the novel coronavirus, bringing home as many as 1,000 people on June 4-6.

The cost of each sea voyage is now less expensive when the price of oil is not as high as before, along with favorable weather, so the fishermen in the Central provinces of Vietnam have rushed to head for the open sea in early summer.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 infections in community for 52 days

HCM City will vow to deal with the inundation in city centre areas by next year, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Construction Huynh Thanh Khiet.

The seminal high school graduation examination, hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), is poised to take place from August 9 to 10 after constant changes in dates and formats. 

Asia was the first to experience the virus, the first to exit lockdown, and now has new spikes.

The World Health Organization changes its guidance saying masks can help stop the spread of the virus.

Unrecognisable by its emptiness during lockdown, Paris rediscovers its raison d'être.

The Vatican's £160m ($200m) purchase of a London apartment block is under investigation.

A rally by extremists and football fans over the government's response ended in clashes with police.

Vietnam is thinking about renewing its regional zoning through dividing the north-central and central coastal region into two new regions: north-central region and south-central region.

Litchi growers in Luc Ngan District in the northern province of Bac Giang are busy harvesting the fruit.

The officers filmed pushing a man, 75, to the ground have been charged with second degree-assault.

Vietnam records one more COVID-19 case

Peaceful rallies are held in major cities on the 12th day of protests sparked by George Floyd's death.

Two more 'made-in-Vietnam' SARS-CoV-2 test kits meeting international standards were announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 5.

Hanoi’s authorities have called on its residents to refrain from eating dog and cat meat in order to promote a “civilized” image for the capital city.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tam may not have finished high school, but that doesn't stop her teaching children in Yen Quang Commune, Y Yen District, Nam Dinh Province.

