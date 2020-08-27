Northern, central regions braced for latest heat wave

Northern and central regions of Vietnam are going through a spell of hot weather in early autumn with temperatures rising to between 35-36 degrees Celsius, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The highest temperatures are expected to be recorded in localities from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen, with highs between 35-37 degree Celsius.

Forecasters attribute the upcoming period of scorching heat to the development of a low-pressure zone coupled with the complicated weather pattern in the north of the country.

It is anticipated that the latest heat wave will last until August 28, with the ultraviolet indexes in Hanoi capital and Da Nang city in central Vietnam rising to strong levels, therefore posing a high risk to people’s commuters.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Hanoi suffered a sharp decline on August 27 morning, with several locations such as Hang Dau, Minh Khai, Pham Van Dong, and Thanh Cong all recording serious levels of pollution.

Mai Trong Thai, head of the Ha Noi Environment Protection Department, said the poor air quality in the capital is a result of the changing weather patterns and high levels of exhaust gas being emitted by vehicles in the morning. VOV